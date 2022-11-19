The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WVUKstateGreeneTD

WVU quarterback Garrett Greene barrels into the end zone on a 13-yard touchdown run against Kansas State Saturday afternoon in Morgantown.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — Will Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD and No. 19 Kansas State moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia 48-31 on Saturday.

Kansas State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12, No. 15 CFP) can clinch a title-game spot alongside No. 4 TCU on Dec. 3 with a win in its regular-season finale at home next week against Kansas.

