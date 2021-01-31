SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Already in contention for an Ohio Valley Conference title, South Point hosted Greenup County on Saturday to test its muscle against a team from the Bluegrass State at Pointers’ Gym.
The home fans were not disappointed after Mason Kazee followed up his performance against OVC-foe Rock Hill with a 20-point game to lead South Point to a 58-29 win over the Musketeers. The Pointers (12-3) trailed only once in the game, 2-0, after Greenup County’s Carson Sammons scored a field goal at 5:35 of the first period.
Kazee answered that bucket with a 2-point field goal and two foul shots for a 4-2 lead at 4:08 of the first and the Pointers never looked back.
South Point head coach Travis Wise said Kazee, who scored 27 against the Redmen on Friday, has been hot lately.
“He’s been that way for a few nights now,” Wise said. “I just hope he can stay that way.”
Nakyan Turner stretched the lead to 7-2 lead early with a foul shot that followed a layup and then the two teams traded baskets until the final 25 seconds of the quarter. Turner added another bucket and Kazee added a deuce with seven seconds to go for a 13-6 lead at the end of one. Turner opened second quarter scoring with another two of his 10 points, then Kazee got hot from 3-point range.
Three of Kazee’s four goals in the second period were from 3-point range as he ended the first half with 17 points and South Point pulled ahead 36-19 at halftime.
The Pointers weren’t done.
South Point scored the first 14 points of the third period, including another 3-pointer from Kazee with 6:26 to play. It would prove to be the final points on the night for the junior.
Ahead 50-21 after three quarters, Wise played mostly bench and junior-varsity players to close out the win.
South Point will play its next game at Coal Grove on Friday in an OVC matchup.
Greenup County head coach Steve Barker said the Musketeers (4-7), playing their third game in four days, looked exhausted.
“We just couldn’t get the ball to fall, and it comes from fatigue,” Barker said. “It’s hard to finish when your legs are gone.”
Barker’s son, Beau Barker, led the Greenup County offense with 15 points including three 3-pointers in the second period during a stretch in which the Musketeers were trying to keep pace with South Point.
Each of Greenup’s last three games have been against teams from Ohio, with a 75-64 loss to Glenwood on Wednesday followed by a 49-47 win over Symmes Valley at the Greenhouse in Lloyd on Friday, then the trip to South Point.
Greenup County is scheduled to play on Tuesday at St. Patrick in Maysville.
GREENUP COUNTY 6 13 2 8 — 29: Howard 2, Sammons 2, Hunt 1, B. Gibson 1, Bays 2, Barker 15, J. Gibson 2, Hannah 4.
SOUTH POINT 13 23 14 8 — 58: Adams 4, Turner 10, Jackson 2, Kazee 20, Webb 9, Pegram 3, Runyon 2, Ermalovich 2, Sammons 3, Dornan 3.