SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Huntington’s effort to sweep the three Ohio Valley Conference teams on its non-conference slate hit a snag on Wednesday with a 60-50 loss to South Point at Pointers Gym.
Michael Johnson and Jaylen Motley each scored 13 to lead the Highlanders (3-3) but the team couldn’t match the effort that led it to a rally as it did against Fairland in coming back during a second half spurt to win on the Dragons’ home court.
“We didn’t play well at all,” Huntington coach Ty Holmes said. “We missed way too many layups, missed way too many foul shots, and didn’t play well as a team.”
South Point (8-1) head coach Travis Wise said his team, however, showed how it good it was in pulling away from the Highlanders late to seal the win.
The OVC’s first place team, South Point took control of the game early, putting together a 7-0 run to start the game and force Holmes into a timeout with 5:16 to play in the first quarter.
Huntington got on the scoreboard after that, but the Pointers owned the opening period taking a 15-7 lead into the second quarter.
During the second quarter and the third quarter, Huntington cut 10-point leads by South Point to one possession, but the Pointers pulled away.
Mason Kazee led all scorers with 20 points while Caleb Schneider pitched in 17 to help lead the Pointers. Malik Pegram added 16, including a crucial 3-pointer that gave his team momentum as it closed Huntington during the fourth quarter.
“These kids, they find a way to win,” Wise said. “Defensively, we really stepped up. Big win for us, just proud of the way they battled all the way through.”
Trailing 34-23 at halftime, Huntington began to attack the lane, drawing contact from South Point. As foul trouble mounted on the Pointers, the Highlanders cut its deficit to 46-43 midway through the fourth quarter.
Where Wise saw a great defensive effort that allowed Huntington to score seven more points the rest of the way, Holmes saw his team get away from its game plan.
As it began shooting 3-pointers to tie or take the lead, South Point crashed the boards leading to fast break points on the other end as OVC’s first-place team began to build its lead late.
“Guys were just doing whatever they wanted to do, losing track of the game plan and doing their own thing,” Holmes said.
Huntington travels to Beckley where it will play Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday followed by Princeton on Thursday.
South Point, after playing out of conference games against Greenup Co. — its only loss of the season — and the Highlanders, will return to OVC play on Jan. 4 when it travels to Rock Hill.
Wise said the matchup with the Redmen followed by a home game with Coal Grove and then at Chesapeake will be an important stretch for the Pointers.
“Once we get past those three, then everyone is going to be chasing us,” Wise said. “It’ll be very important for us to take care of business.”
HUNTINGTON 7 16 16 11 — 50: Johnson 13, Motley 13, McNeely 6, Hickman 6, Tubbs 6, Mankin 6.
SOUTH POINT 15 19 15 11 — 60: Schneider 17, Adams 2, Pegram 16, Kazee 20, Ermalovich 1, Dornon 4.