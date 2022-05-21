SOUTH POINT, Ohio — There’s going away to college and then there’s what Mason Kazee is doing.
The South Point senior inked a letter of intent on Friday with i2i International Soccer Academy and will report to the club in September where he will train with former soccer professionals while earning a degree at York St. John University in York, England.
There the multi-sport star for the Pointers will major in physical education and sports coaching while playing with a club team that will compete throughout Europe with other clubs comprised of players in the 19-year-old age group.
Kazee said he didn’t know what to think when the offer from the academy came in.
“At first I didn’t think it was true,” Kazee said. “Then I just started looking at their program. I found out it was the real deal, and they sent an application that said I could apply to either York or another program. I chose York.”
Although the academy doesn’t issue scholarships for soccer, Kazee said, it will pick up any costs associated with travel for competition and games. Additionally, the club will assist him with obtaining a visa and passport for travel throughout Europe against other teams.
After Kazee received an email from the academy, he approached his soccer coach Zack Jenkins and South Point boys basketball coach Travis Wise about the offer.
“I told him it’s an offer that’s too good to pass up,” said Wise, who coached Kazee on the basketball team the past four years. “Something like this only comes along once in a lifetime.”
On that advice, Kazee said he accepted the offer after it came following a second email.
The first-team Ohio Valley Conference and Ohio The All-Southeast District selection traveled to Hampstead, Maryland, to meet with i2i officials and coaches between school events at South Point. It’s the only meeting he’s had with the club and Kazee won’t see the York St. John campus until he reports.
“I’m excited, nervous, scared. Like, basically everything,” Kazee said. “It’s intimidating to leave all my family and friends but at the same time I know I can’t pass it up.”
“The biggest thing is going to be the skill gap between high school and going over there and one big reason is how much different it is because they take (soccer) much more seriously.”
For the women in Kazee’s life, the move will be just as difficult.
“I’m so excited that it hasn’t really hit me yet,” said Kazee’s mother Nekka, who plans to accompany her son to York in September. “I don’t think it’ll be until he goes that it will really hit me that he’s 14 hours away. I don’t try to think about it though because I know I’m going to be a mess.”
Jenkins, in his third year as head coach of the Pointers’ boys soccer team, said Kazee is his first player to sign to play the sport at the next level.
“It’s pretty remarkable. I can’t say I’m surprised just based on his work ethic and the type of student he is,” Jenkins said of the offer to play in Europe. “The first thing that pops off the top of my head is his athletic ability — his speed, his instincts. In 95% of the games we played he was the best athlete on the field.”