WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Morgan Bivens had long dreamed of signing to play college soccer and not even COVID-19 could stop her.
Bivens, Wheelersburg High School’s talented goalkeeper, used the Zoom app to sign with Kentucky Kentucky Christian University last week.
She chose KCU, located in Grayson, Kentucky, over offers from the University of Rio Grande and Ohio Christian University.
Bivens said KCU was the “right fit.”
She said the video signing meant even more to her because it was “unique and special.” Bivens added that she was quite comfortable at KCU, where 86 percent of the students are athletes.
“It felt like home away from home,” Bivens said.
“Everyone was very nice to me. Everyone made me feel welcome.”
Bivens, who said she plans to major in social work, made a rapid ascension to college player.
She didn’t play soccer until she reached high school.
She adapted well to goalkeeping, becoming one of the better save specialists in southeastern Ohio.
Bivens posted 10 shutouts last season, including one of Athens in the sectional semifinal when she held the Bulldogs scoreless for 110 minutes.
Her final save on a shootout gave Wheelersburg the victory.
Bivens’ 40 career shutouts are tied for 10th in Ohio High School Athletic Association history.
Also a cheerleader, Bivens earned all-Southern Ohio Conference and all-district honors in soccer last season. A second-team Division III all-Ohio selection, she was the SOC defensive player of the year.
Bivens started every game she played, going 67-7-4 and winning three league championships.
Twice, she led the Pirates to the Sweet 16 and for her career gave up merely 0.9 goals per match.
Bivens, who said she would like to coach some day, said she has much work to do, particularly in communicating with defenders and gaining leg strength.