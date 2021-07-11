GRAYSON, Ky. — Kentucky Christian University hired Jacob “Jake” Russell as new football coach.
Russell replaces Corey Fipps, who left to become head coach at the University of Pikeville. Russell emerged as a favorite to the committee tasked by KCU President Terry Allcorn to fill the post.
“I couldn’t be more excited to accept the head coaching position of the Kentucky Christian University football team,” Russell said. “I believe NAIA college football is one of the greatest ministries that exists, and that KCU has all the resources for this football ministry to accomplish great things both on and off the field.”
Russell, a multi-sport athlete at Anderson County High School, was an All-State quarterback and 5A Player of the Year in 2009, his senior year. Upon graduation, Jake accepted a full scholarship to Eastern Kentucky University where, as a true freshman, won every game he started and was named the 2010 Offensive Newcomer of the Year. He continued his collegiate career at the University of Kentucky as a 3-year member of the football and baseball teams.
With eligibility remaining, Russell entered Campbellsville University and while playing quarterback threw for 6,931 yards and, 66 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 500 yards in 21 games. During that time, he led the Tigers to back-to-back Mid-South Conference championships, along with accompanying NAIA playoff appearances. Russell was named a NAIA two-time All-American as well as the MSC and NAIA national player of the year.
In 2016, Russell signed a professional contract with the SoCal Coyotes of the Professional Developmental Football League in Palm Springs, California, where he played quarterback and led the team to an undefeated season while earning the PDFL league MVP.
Russell’s collegiate coaching career began as the quarterback’s coach at Union College and he was quickly promoted to the offensive coordinator. His players were named MSC first-team all-conference and had the second-best statistical season in the program’s history. Union set school records for total yards and total points in a single season. He experienced similar success at Webber International University as the quarterback’s coach in 2019 before returning to Union College as the offensive coordinator, recruiting coordinator, and quarterback’s coach.
“My experience at an NAIA Christian University had and continues to have a profound impact on my life and faith, and I hope to have that same impact on countless people through the ministry of this football program,” Russell said. “I am bringing an unbelievable staff of strong, Christian leaders of men, who have that same vision and passion for using the game of football to advance God’s Kingdom.”
We will compete to take this football program to new heights, but more importantly compete for the transformation of the heart and mind of each young man within this program.”