HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s Talik Keaton has been selected to the watch list for the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team.

Keaton, a redshirt freshman from Sarasota, Florida, has averaged 13.6 yards on his 10 punt returns this season, including a 67-yard score against VMI in the Thundering Herd’s season opener.

He has also registered six catches this season for 83 yards from his slot receiver position.

The Thundering Herd (4-3 overall, 2-1 Conference USA) will host Western Kentucky (5-2, 4-0) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The game will be carried on Facebook with Chris Hassel, AJ Hawk and Kristen Balboni on the call.

