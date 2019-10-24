HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s Talik Keaton has been selected to the watch list for the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team.
Keaton, a redshirt freshman from Sarasota, Florida, has averaged 13.6 yards on his 10 punt returns this season, including a 67-yard score against VMI in the Thundering Herd’s season opener.
He has also registered six catches this season for 83 yards from his slot receiver position.
The Thundering Herd (4-3 overall, 2-1 Conference USA) will host Western Kentucky (5-2, 4-0) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The game will be carried on Facebook with Chris Hassel, AJ Hawk and Kristen Balboni on the call.