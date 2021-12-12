WHEELERSBURG, Ohio -- Alaina Keeney scored 23 points to lead Wheelersburg to a 59-39 victory over Huntington St. Joe Saturday in girls high school basketball.
L.J. Rucker scored 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Pirates (6-0).
Amya Damon led the Irish (2-3) with 20 points.
WATERFORD 54, FAIRLAND 33: The Wildcats (3-0) overcame an early seven-point deficit to defeat the Dragons (4-2) at the University of Rio Grande. Mackenzie Suprano scored 15 points and Cara Taylor 14 for Waterford. Tomi Hinkle led Fairland with 21 points.
WATERFORD 21 14 8 11 -- 54: Cara Taylor 14, Franchino 2, Mackenzie Suprano 15, Sury 2, Jones 4, Hiener 6, Offenberger 5, Wagner 4, Rhyan 2.
FAIRLAND 14 6 7 6 -- 33: R. Barnitz 0, Butcher 0, Black 0, Specer 0, Salyer 0, Allen 4, Hinkle 21, K. Barnitz 6, Byers 0, Taylor 0, Bruce 2.
TOLSIA 67, PHELPS 24: Kerigan Salmons outscored the Hornets by herself, netting 33 points as the visiting Rebels (3-0) won. Lynndsey Cassell scored 13 points for Tolsia. Amelia Casey paced Phelps (0-3) with eight points.
TOLSIA 18 10 24 15 -- 67: L. Cassell 13, Black 7, Salmons 33, Young 2, Maynard 9, Collie 1, K. Cassell 2, Stevens 0.
PHELPS 7 6 6 4 -- 24: Layne 0, McCoy 7, Potter 6, Casey 8, Dotson 0, Blankenship 2.
LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN 54, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 46: The Eagles (2-3) finished with a 6-0 run while the Royals (1-1) had just four girls on the floor to win at home.
Bell Sparks fouled out after scoring 23 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, making five steals and blocking five shots. Gabby Karle added 12 ppints
PIKEVIEW 48, LINCOLN COUNTY 27: PikeView used a 17-0 run to pull away from Lincoln County in Logan, West Virginia. Hannah Perdue scored 20 points and Riley Meadows 10 for PikeView (2-1). Maci Lunsford led Lincoln County (0-3) with seven points.
ROCK HILL 56, ATHENS 33: The Redwomen (5-1) were led by Hadyn Bailey's 15 points in a win over the Bulldogs (0-7) in The Plains, Ohio. Hazley Matthews scored 13 points and Hope Easterling 10. Bailey Davis led Athens with nine points.
Boys basketball
IRONTON 63, ROCK HILL 42: Braden Schreck and Aaron Masters scored 10 points each as the Fighting Tigers (2-0 overall, 2-0 OVC) defeated the Redmen at the Conley Center. Owen Hankins paced Rock Hill (3-1, 1-1) with 15 points.
GALLIA ACADEMY 57, COAL GROVE 33: Isaac Clary scored 15 points, Brody Fellure 14 and Zane Loveday 13 as the Blue Devils (3-1 overall, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) defeated the host Hornets. Owen Johnson led Coal Grove with 10 points.
RUSSELL 64, SCOTT 62: Brody Bell scored 30 points and snagged 12 rebounds to lead the Red Devils (1-2) by the Eagles (0-5). Russell trailed 57-50 with 5:08 to play.
SYMMES VALLEY 68, NEW BOSTON 62: The Vikings (3-1 overall, 3-0 SOC) overcame an 8-for-26 free throw-shooting performance to top the Tigers (3-3, 2-1) in Willow Wood, Ohio. Rthan Patterson scored 18 points for Symmes Valley. Dilen Caldwell scored 17, Brayden Webb 14 and Levi Best 13. Grady Jackson led New Boston with 29 points.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 81, EAST CARTER 61: Cody Maynard scored 35 points to lead the Bulldogs (6-0) by the Raiders in the Boyd County Roundball Classic in Summit, Kentucky. Tyler Johnson scored 16 points. Trenton Adkins scored 13 points and snatched 11 rebounds. Blake Hall scored 20 points for East Carter (0-2).
