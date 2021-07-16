SOUTH CHARLESTON — In the 2015-16 season, James Kelly was the Newcomer of the Year in Conference USA.
Fast forward five years and Kelly is looking to earn that same honor in The Basketball Tournament.
Kelly has reunited with his former Marshall teammates on Herd That, and the 6-foot-8, 240-pound power forward couldn’t be happier.
Just like with anyone who suits up for TBT, the $1 million prize is on his mind. However, the biggest value is hitting the floor again with guys whom he’s made a lot of basketball memories.
“I missed playing with the guys that made it the most fun I’ve ever had playing basketball,” Kelly said. “They made it fun for me in college and I only played with them one year. Being able to play with Jon and Stevie and Ryan on the court was really fun, so I was always up to being back here to play with them.”
Kelly gets his wish at noon on Saturday when he and his Herd That teammates take the floor against Team DRC — the group funded by former NFLer Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who will also play in the contest in Charleston this weekend.
Team DRC features some recognizable faces, such as former Kansas guard Tyshawn Taylor and former Georgia Tech guard Glen Rice, Jr.
However, Kelly’s spot down in the post will also feature some critical matchups with former Indiana and Georgia State product Jeremy Hollowell and former Villanova post player Maurice Sutton.
While the challenge from Team DRC will be steep — some experts even picking this as the major first-round upset — Kelly knows that his team also has some key ingredients that make them a tough out, including the style of play and the ability to score.
“People aren’t going to be able to keep up,” Kelly said. “On some teams, there might be three dominant bigs who might be the show or guards who are the main people on the team. Here, you have everybody — the starting five, the people on the bench. That makes it hard to keep up.”
Kelly said that playing for such an elite group with a unique style only continues what the team has done all along with TBT — put Marshall’s brand of basketball on the map.
It had been four years since Kelly had last even been in West Virginia as his professional career took him to various locations, including Korea and, most recently, Israel where he averaged 13.5 points per game with Maccabi Rishon last year.
When Kelly got back with his former teammates, though, he said it’s as if he’d never been gone.
Now, Kelly is eager to represent Marshall once again as part of a team that everyone will remember, which is what he feels Herd That is all about.
“It’s about leaving a stamp or leaving not just your name, but a school’s legacy as a coach or as a player,” Kelly said. “When people say Marshall basketball, they aren’t talking about just one player. They are talking about a whole organization — coaches, players, fans. They have all built this thing in the years before I was there, that I was there and after I left. I just love it.
“That’s what makes me so excited to take part in this. Playing with those boys was the best time I ever had. Glad we get to run it back.”