HUNTINGTON - On Thursday, Marshall's women's basketball team got the proverbial monkey off its back when the Herd earned its first-ever regular season win over Western Kentucky.
Marshall women's coach Tony Kemper was happy with the 27-point win, but he also knows that monkey will again try its climb on Sunday when the teams meet at 3 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in the second of a home-and-home set this week.
Despite the lopsided 81-54 win on Thursday, Kemper also knows his Herd is walking into a buzz saw on Sunday - facing what is going to be a hungry bunch of Hilltoppers in a venue in which Marshall has never won.
"I don't think that was very reflective of who Western is," Kemper said. "I think we played well and I completely anticipate that we are going to have a tough go of it on Sunday. That has been a notoriously tough place to play for basically everybody. It's certainly had our number."
To get the win and subsequent sweep of the Hilltoppers, Marshall (3-4, 2-3 C-USA) will have to stop the inside presence of Raneem Elgedawy.
Elgedawy made her first appearance of the season on Thursday against the Herd. She did not start the game, but entered late in the first quarter and ended up with 17 points, 10 rebounds.
Forward Fatou Pouye added 14 points and 10 rebounds in the loss as well.
Marshall got some key performances from its guards - namely Savannah Wheeler and Kristen Mayo.
Wheeler finished with 20 points while adding six assists with zero turnovers and Mayo had 18 points in her first game since a Dec. 9 loss at nationally ranked Kentucky.
With a win, Marshall could get its record back to .500 in league play and on the season.