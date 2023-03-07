Marshall head coach Tony Kemper gives instructions as the Herd faces James Madison in the quarterfinal round of the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference women's basketball championships at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.
PENSACOLA, Fla. — To see the season end as it did for the Marshall women's basketball team was especially tough for coach Tony Kemper, who wrapped up his sixth season at the helm with a 62-43 loss in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals to eventual champion James Madison.
The 19-point decision was atypical as far as Marshall was concerned, who made a habit of playing in tight games all through conference play.
"That’s by far the worst loss we’ve had in conference play," Kemper said after the loss to the Dukes. "I don’t know the stats on that, but many of them were one- or two-possession games, and many of them, we had stretches where it wasn’t perfect out there and they would level off, go on a little spurt and be right back in there."
The Herd finished an even 9-9 in league games in the regular season and was 1-1 in the tournament. Over those 20 games in the Sun Belt Conference, just three were decided by double digits -- a 87-77 home loss to Troy, the quarterfinal loss to JMU and a 71-58 win over the Dukes in Harrisonburg, Virginia to cap the regular season.
That's something to build off of, Kemper said, pointing out that his team did find ways to win close games and battle back from late-game deficits multiple times to make them competitive at the end.
It wasn't any consolation at the time, but no one was stopping James Madison this week. The Dukes won three straight games and claimed the Sun Belt Tournament championship with a 30-point drubbing of Texas State in Monday's title game.
The Dukes were experienced and performed to near-perfection all week on their way to their first conference title in five years after winning the regular season crown as well. Marshall didn't have that level of experience entering this year, but could next season.
"We’ve built from the ground up this year. Today is no fun. It’s no fun. But I also know that there’s a lot to grow on in the nucleus," Kemper said. "There’s a good base there to make another jump next year. I know we were in a ton of close games, wins and losses."
Much of the roster is eligible to return for next season, including key contributors like Abby Beeman and Roshala Scott, who made big plays for Marshall throughout the season. Dukes coach Sean O'Regan went so far as to call Beeman "the head of the snake" for a team that showed flashes of brilliance.
"I’m thankful for the opportunity to compete at the highest level, wear Marshall across my chest and play with my team," said Beeman, who transferred to Marshall from Division II Shepherd University in the offseason. "Not the way we wanted to end it, it’s going to hurt all offseason, but hopefully that motivates people coming back, myself included, and really hoping to be in a better position next year."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
