Marshall head coach Tony Kemper gives instructions as the Herd faces James Madison in the quarterfinal round of the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference women's basketball championships at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.

 AJ Henderson

PENSACOLA, Fla. — To see the season end as it did for the Marshall women's basketball team was especially tough for coach Tony Kemper, who wrapped up his sixth season at the helm with a 62-43 loss in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals to eventual champion James Madison.

The 19-point decision was atypical as far as Marshall was concerned, who made a habit of playing in tight games all through conference play.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

