HUNTINGTON -- On Saturday afternoon, Marshall's women's basketball team will honor four seniors who feature a strong bond.
Only one of the four -- Marshall center Lorelei Roper -- has been here for four years, but all have been vital to the team's success in different ways.
Those veteran seniors -- Roper, point guard Aaliyah Dunham, guard Brianah Ferby and forward Kennedi Colclough -- have all built a chemistry that has led Marshall to success this season in what has been a rugged Conference USA East Division.
"They've all been tremendous in what they've brought in terms of leadership, energy for basketball and different things like that," Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. "I have a lot of appreciation for them and I know our team does as well."
Roper joined the program out of high school while the other three transferred into the program later in their careers.
Roper, who is best known as the team Mom and a vocal presence, helped those other three veterans make a seamless transition into the program.
"She's been here for four years and really grown into a really solid basketball player," Kemper said. "She brings a lot away from the floor as well, so she will be missed."
Roper is joined in the frontcourt by Colclough, who came here two years ago after starting her career at Stetson.
Colclough, whose father is former Marshall football wide receiver LaVorn Colclough, has blossomed into a versatile scoring threat for the Herd.
She has battled injuries throughout the season, but has started to get a rhythm -- and a smile -- back after dealing with the physical and mental hurdles of playing injured.
"Since the day she walked in, she's been a huge impact player for us inside," Kemper said. "The thing I appreciate out of her is that she's hurt right now -- she's played hurt all year -- and it hasn't been easy for her. She goes through that every day and that's a difficult thing to do."
Marshall also will honor two seniors -- Dunham and Ferby -- who joined the team for their final year of eligibility.
Dunham, a South Charleston native who started her career at Xavier, came to the Herd and took over the point-guard spot, joining All-Conference USA guard Savannah Wheeler to give the team a formidable tandem in the backcourt.
Dunham leads C-USA in assist-to-turnover ratio and is a big reason on both ends that Marshall has seen success.
As of late, Dunham has also taken on a bigger scoring role, which has led the Herd to increased offensive production.
"She's really playing well right now and really come into her own, as far as how she's played on the offensive end," Kemper said. "I thought that would happen. When you looked at how productive she'd been at Xavier in terms of assist-to-turnover ratio and things like that, I thought she'd really play well here. Now she's doing that and making shots."
Ferby came to Marshall from Austin Peay and has been a scoring threat on the outside.
On Wednesday, Ferby scored 18 points against Western Kentucky -- including her 1,000th career point -- to help key Marshall to a win.
"She's very competitive human being and handles herself very well," Kemper said. "She's very consistent and, especially dealing with young people their age, that's one of the things they struggle with, so even through ups and downs, Bri is very consistent with what she brings you every day."
Kemper said that all of the grad transfers have helped the team with the players and people that they are, which moves things forward for the program.
"We have three grad transfers and I'd have loved to have coached them all more than what I got to coach them," Kemper said. "That's the kind of people they are."
On Saturday, those seniors will look to end their experience at Cam Henderson Center with a win while looking to do something Marshall has never done -- earn a regular-season sweep over Western Kentucky.
Saturday's game is Marshall's "Jam the Cam" game, which features tickets for $1.
Marshall is locked into the East's No. 5 seed in the Conference USA Tournament, meaning the Herd will take on the West's No. 4 seed.
The opponent and time for those games will be released after the conclusion of Saturday's games.