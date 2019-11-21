HUNTINGTON — Rather than concentrate on what his team must do against Morgan State, Marshall University women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper emphasized what it mustn’t do.
“You can’t start 3 for 16,” Kemper said, referring to the Thundering Herd’s shooting Tuesday in a 60-47 triumph over Coppin State. “You just can’t do that. It’s hard to tell them to do anything about that. We just can’t do that. Then we did the same thing in the third quarter. That’s the way games are sometimes.”
Marshall (3-1) entertains Morgan State (2-3) at 5 p.m. Thursday at Cam Henderson Center.
The Bears have beaten Notre Dame of Maryland 113-34 and Washington Adventist 84-52. They lost to Marquette 70-48 and Nebraska-Omaha 70-64. Morgan State’s78-55 loss to the Nebraska — the Big Ten Cornhuskers in Lincoln — caught Kemper’s attention.
“We have a very good team coming in here on Thursday night,” Kemper said. “They’ve had a tough schedule of road games Division I-wise. The Nebraska game was tied going into the fourth quarter.”
Four Morgan State players average in double figures in scoring. Dahnye Redd, a 5-foot-11 junior forward, leads the Bears with 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Ashia McCalla, a 5-6 sophomore guard, averages 12.8 points per contest. Chelsea Mitchell, a 5-9 senior guard contributes 12 points and eight rebound per contest. Jihaya Chavis, a 5-7 senior guard, chips in 10.6 points per game.
“They’re fast,” Kemper said of the Bears. “They play hard. They chase rebounds. It’s going to be a heck of a game. It’s time for another challenge and it comes at a good time. I’m excited for it.”
Kemper was pleased the Herd found a way to win despite making just 20 of 60 shots against Coppin State. Marshall was strong in other areas, particularly on defense. He said the Herd will need to step up again Thursday.
“You have to get on the floor,” Kemper said. “You have to rebound. You have to be tough to score on. Our baseline effort has improved. Is it perfect? No. It’s not where I want to to be. It’s good for about 22 minutes every time we play. We have to increase how long we play well.”
In a 40-minute game, 22 minutes won’t get the job done in many cases. Kemper said he doesn’t expect 40 minutes of perfection, but does require effort.
“It’s basketball,” Kemper said. “There are runs and there are stretches where you don’t play well, but we can’t play for 22 minutes and expect to feel good in that locker room when it’s done. That’s a challenge I’m getting after them about right now. We have to stay focused for longer.”