HUNTINGTON — Marshall often is an underdog and coach Tony Kemper said he wishes his team would play as such.
The Thundering Herd women’s basketball team owns a better record than Florida International and the same as Florida Atlantic, but Kemper said his team is an underdog in both games.
Marshall (11-16 overall, 6-10 Conference USA)returns to action at 5 p.m. Thursday at Florida International (5-21, 2-13) before finishing the regular season at 2 p.m. Saturday at Florida Atlantic (12-15, 6-10).
“We better get after it,” Kemper said Saturday after a 77-69 loss to North Texas at Cam Henderson Center. “We’re not going to be the favorite, I’ll tell you that. It’s road games. That’s not a slight on our players, but I shared with them earlier, they’re the favorite in any games. Our approach (Saturday) we acted like we were the favorite. (North Texas) acted like they were hungry as heck to come win and, I’ll be darned, it’s amazing how that works. We better get our heads right going down there.”
Inconsistency troubles Kemper, not only from game to game but quarter to quarter. Marshall fell behind North Texas by 22 and pulled within 3 late in the game. If the Thundering Herd had given the effort in the first three quarters that it did in the fourth, the outcome might have been different.
“I hope we go out with a better effort than we did (Saturday),” Kemper said. “You just can’t wait around. We have to go out and make things happen. Aggression and the way go after things, it has to improve. We have to carry ourselves different.”
The last two games — a 64-54 loss to Old Dominion and Saturday’s defeat to North Texas — are the kinds of games Kemper said frustrate him. On Feb. 15, Marshall beat 15-12 UTEP 76-66 and performed well.
The Herd coach didn’t like what he saw Saturday as the Mean Green outrebounded the Herd 42-26, including 18-5 on the offensive end. Kemper indicated playing tough, physical basketball that it needs to win.
“We’ve been way too inconsistent,” Kemper said. “We’re trying to win games pretty and that’s not the way we’re going to win. That’s bothersome. It’s a grind. You have to be tough. You have to be resilient. We’re not at at capacity in those attributes right now.”