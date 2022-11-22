Huntington’s Gavin Lochow looks to the sideline for a call as the Highlanders take on Jefferson in the quarterfinals of the class AAA football playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Huntington High School.
Huntington's Gavin Lochow (3) rushes upfield on a carry as the Highlanders take on Jefferson in the quarterfinals of the class AAA football playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Huntington High School.
HUNTINGTON — Gavin Lochow prefers a state championship to the Kennedy Award, but his coach wants his star quarterback to achieve both.
Lochow, Huntington High School's senior, is a strong candidate for the Kennedy, awarded to the state's premier football player as voted on by members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. He leads the second-seeded Highlanders (11-1) into a Class AAA semifinal showdown with No. 3 Martinsburg (10-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
"It would be pretty cool, but I'd rather have a state championship," Lochow said of winning the Kennedy. "There are lots of great players out there and lots of people who deserve it."
Huntington coach Billy Seals said no one is more deserving than Lochow, who has completed 107 of 166 passes for 1,990 yards and 30 touchdowns, with two interceptions, and carried 105 times for 991 yards and 14 touchdowns.
"Spring Valley, Cabell Midland, Hurricane and Parkersburg," Seals said. "Those are the only games Gavin has played a full four quarters. We've taken him out most of the time and he's still put up the numbers he has. I think he's a fabulous player."
Seals, though, said Lochow is the best and has proven it by leading the Highlanders to back-to-back Mountain State Athletic Conference titles and a 24-2 record against a rugged schedule.
"If there's a better player in the state, I'd like to see him," Seals said. "Against the competition he's played, the numbers he's put up, his numbers are very similar to last year and he's more efficient with the football. He's a great leader, and the numbers speak for themselves. When people scout us, they want to find out where No. 3 is at all times."
Seals agreed Lochow, committed to the University of Dayton, faces solid competition. Judah Price of Independence, Jeremiah Riffle of Hurricane, Robert Shockey of Parkersburg South and Ezra Bagent of Martinsburg are among the leading contenders for the honor.
Bagent has completed 169 of 257 passes for 2,963 yards and 37 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. He has rushed 19 times for minus-11 yards. Shockey is 164 for 237 passing for 2,434 yards and 29 touchdowns, with six interceptions. He has rushed for 1,025 yards and 13 TDs on 139 attempts.
Riffle has run for 2,050 yards and 20 touchdowns on 233 carries. He has six receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Price set a state scoring record with 340 points and also has starred on defense.
"This kid's done it for two years in a row against the best competition," Seals said. "I hope he becomes the first Kennedy Award winner in the history of Huntington High. He's a 100 percent team player. He wants to win the game. He does what he's coached to do. We put a lot on him offensively. He's just a fabulous, fabulous young man who is a team player. That's hard to see a lot these days where everybody is about getting mine. He's about Huntington High."
The Kennedy Award is named for Wheeling native Harrison H. Kennedy and is the West Virginia high school equivalent of college football's Heisman Trophy. Winners include former NFL players Ryan Switzer, Randy Moss, Robert Alexander and Curt Warner; former Ohio State quarterback Tim Stephens; Major League Baseball player J.R. House; Marshall's Ethan Payne and Jeremy Dillon; and several players who went on to West Virginia University.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
