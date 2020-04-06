GRAYSON, Ky. — For a new athletic program, the second year can be even more important than the first.
That’s why COVID-19 hits Kentucky Christian University track and cross country particularly hard. The Knights featured 21 men and 10 women on its roster last season, its first in school history. Coach Chuck Wentz hopes to add to that number, but recruiting has become more challenging with the virus causing the cancellation of high school track seasons.
Wentz has much to offer, including scholarships, strong competition and travel to places such as South Dakota, Washington, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
“Our indoor season was a success,” said Wentz, a former Fairland High School and Shawnee State University standout. “We had an All-American in Sierra Poppell. Our kids did well.”
The Knights feature several local competitors. The women’s team rostered Haliegh Fuller of Fairland, Jordan Hatten of Spring Valley, Kaylee Lewis of East Carter and Maggie Miller of Greenup County. The men’s squad fielded locals Thomas Breeze of Greenup County, Tyson Hall and Adin Sperry of Spring Valley, Connor Hinkle of Winfield and Tanner Owens of Wayne. Those student-athletes are a good start, but to compete in the Appalachian Athletic Conference, KCU needs more.
“Local talent is out there,” Wentz said. “We’re reaching out to the local kids. We recruit North Carolina and South Carolina and other places, too.”
The AAC features Allen, Bryan, Columbia International, Milligan, Montreat, Point, Reinhardt, Scad Atlanta, St. Andrews, Tennessee Wesleyan,Truett McConnell and Union.
“We have kids, but we have to have more to be successful,” Wentz said. “Our conference had 85 national qualifiers.”
KCU track was supposed to have been in Cincinnati for a meet last weekend, but virus-related travel restrictions quashed that trip. Wentz said his student-athletes are working out and are blessed to participate in a sport that doesn’t require gathering in a large group.
“We’re trying to recruit kids and make sure we stay connected with them,” Wentz said. “It’s kind of wild. We keep track of our own kids and send them workouts they can do. It’s 70 degrees outside and we’re supposed to be out there at a meet, but we can’t do that right now.”
Wentz said he’s confident the day will come when KCU track will compete again. He said he is optimistic about the program’s future.
“It’s unique here,” Wentz said. “Eighty-three percent of our students are athletes. We have a lot here for them.”
Wentz mentioned commitment from the KCU administration, an expanded weight room, strong academics featuring a 12:1 student-teacher ratio, three strength and conditioning coaches, trainers affiliated with Kings Daughters Medical Center and Marshall University and more.
As many schools have cut track and field programs, Kentucky Christian is expanding.
“Our biggest challenge is that we have almost no history,” Wentz said of the NAIA program. “A lot of people don’t know we’re here.”
For more information, e-mail cmwentz@kcu.edu or visit kcuknights.com.