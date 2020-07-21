HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s green and white made another impression within the Bluegrass State this week.
Anderson County (Ky.) defensive lineman Darion Dearinger committed to Marshall on Tuesday morning.
Dearinger, who came to a game in the 2019 season and recently visited Huntington, said it just felt like the right fit.
“I love Marshall,” Dearinger said. “I really liked the town and I loved the campus.
“The overall atmosphere and the coaches were great. It was something I was thinking on and praying about and I feel like God just led me to this decision.”
When Dearinger visited two weeks ago, his family accompanied him and loved it, too, making it a comfortable situation for all involved.
It is only a two-plus hour drive from Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, meaning the family is close enough to see him on a regular basis, as well.
“They loved it,” Dearinger said. “They really liked the decision and they are just happy for me and proud. They love Marshall.”
Dearinger is a 6-foot-3, 270-pound two-way talent that has caught the eye on both the offensive side as a tight end and on defense as a defensive lineman for Anderson County.
At Marshall, Dearinger projects as a defender after a 2019 in which, according to the team stats on KHSAA’s website, Dearinger had 60 tackles, 27 for loss and 9.5 sacks. Dearinger has been actively recruited by Greg Adkins and defensive line coach J.C. Price.
Those numbers helped Dearinger grabs honors as one of Kentucky’s top 20 prospects for the Class of 2021, as named by the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Dearinger described himself as a dual threat along the line, using his power, as well as his speed and athleticism to consistently get into the backfield.
“I was talking to Coach Price and they like to switch it up a little bit,” Dearinger said. “I like that and think that’s a really good fit for me.”
At his size, Dearinger is likely to project to an interior defensive lineman, which means he will work with Price predominantly once he arrives in Huntington.
Dearinger said despite having a dozen offers on the table, he had several schools in play and chose Marshall over Army, Western Michigan and Ball State.
The decision coming prior to the 2020 season allows him to focus on his senior year and continuing to maintain his preparation.
“It feels really good, just getting it done and over with,” Dearinger said. “I’m happy with my decision.”
Dearinger becomes Marshall’s fourth commitment in the last few weeks, joining Poca running back Ethan Payne, Treasure Coast (Fla.) tight end Keegan Davis and Morgantown kicker John McConnell.