HUNTINGTON - The road to Rupp Arena travels through Morehead, Kentucky, this week for area 16th Region teams.
Russell's girls and Ashland's boys are the defending champions who are seeking another trip to the state tournament in Lexington.
This week, Kentucky's 16th Region action gets underway at Ellis T. Johnson Arena, starting with girls action on Monday.
First-round action on the girls side is set for Monday and Tuesday with semifinals on Friday and the championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
On Monday, West Carter and Menifee County kick things off at 6:30 p.m. before Boyd County and Raceland meet at 8 p.m. The winners of those games will meet in Friday's 6:30 p.m. semifinal.
On Tuesday, defending champion Russell takes on Morgan County at 6:30 p.m. while Ashland faces Rowan County at 8 p.m. The winners of those two contests meet at 8 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals.
The boys action gets underway with first round action on Wednesday and Thursday. The semifinals will be March 7 while the championship is at 7 p.m. on March 8.
Wednesday's first round matchups start with Rowan County taking on Raceland at 6:30 p.m. That game is followed by Boyd County and Elliott County meeting at 8 p.m. Those two winners will play in the 6:30 p.m. semifinal on March 7.
Thursday's games get going with Russell taking on Bath County at 6:30 p.m. Ashland and East Carter follow that contest at 8 p.m. with the two winners meeting at 8 p.m. on Monday.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.