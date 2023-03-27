HURRICANE, W.Va — It got a bit nervy at the end, but Hurricane had just enough cushion to hold on.
Kenzie Kessel ripped a pair of hits and drove in two runs Monday evening and also came on in relief to save the game as the Redskins (4-3) fended off Huntington High 7-4 in a Mountain State Athletic Conference high school softball contest.
Kate Justice went 6 2/3 innings for the victory, but gave up all four of Huntington’s runs in the final two innings and eventually gave way to Kessel, who got the final out with runners and second and third.
“It was one of those games where it just felt hard,’’ said Redskins coach Meghan Stevens. “Some of our pitches maybe weren’t hitting like we were used to early in the season, but I’m proud of them.
“We’ve got two freshman pitchers and they grinded it out. They found a way to win when we needed them to.’’
Hurricane appeared to be breezing along, leading 6-0 after five innings and might have been on the verge of a mercy-rule victory. However, a two-run double by Huntington’s Kami Langdon in the sixth finally put the visitors on the board. And they weren’t done.
In the top of the seventh, Alexis Gibson added an RBI double and Hannah Adkins a run-scoring single to bring the Highlanders within 7-4. Kessel then induced a flyout to end the game.
“One thing I will say is our girls don’t give up, no matter what the score is.’’ said Huntington coach Mendi Clark. “They play until the very end of the game, and I’m proud of them.’’
The Highlanders’ record fell to 1-6, but three of those defeats were one-run losses to George Washington, Parkersburg and South Charleston.
“We’re coming together,’’ Clark said. “We play games where the defense is flawless and play games where the pitching (is good). We just need to put it all together in one game and we’ll be good to go.’’
Gibson and Lexi Black each had two hits for Huntington, which collected nine in all.
For Hurricane, Alex Anderson went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in a run, Kessel was 2 for 4 with two RBI and Grace Robie went 2 for 4 with an RBI. The Redskins also finished with nine hits off Huntington pitchers Izzy Johnston and Mikayla Baker.
“We had some hard-hit balls that were caught,’’ Stevens said, “so I’m not going to complain about that. I thought early on, we were swinging at balls above our head. We had too many pop-ups, but they made an adjustment.
“It’s a young team, so they’ve got to learn as we go how to handle things like that. At the end, I thought they handled the pressure well.’’
Hurricane now averages slightly less than 11 runs per game when it wins and three runs when it loses.
Justice struck out three and walked three.
The Skins went up 3-0 in the bottom of the third when Anderson stroked a run-producing double and Katelyn Hopkins added a sacrfice fly. The third run crossed on a wild pitch.
Kessel’s two-run double bumped Hurricane’s lead to 5-0 in the fifth.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 000 002 2 — 4 9 1
HURRICANE 003 211 x — 7 9 0
Johnston, Baker (4) and Langdon; Justice, Kessel (7) and Lawson.
