softball BLOX.jpg
Metro Creative

HURRICANE, W.Va — It got a bit nervy at the end, but Hurricane had just enough cushion to hold on.

Kenzie Kessel ripped a pair of hits and drove in two runs Monday evening and also came on in relief to save the game as the Redskins (4-3) fended off Huntington High 7-4 in a Mountain State Athletic Conference high school softball contest.

