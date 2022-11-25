Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter (10) fights off the tackle attempt by Harvest Prep’s Chris Brown (11) during the Division V, Region 19 high school football championship game Nov. 18 at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio.
Ironton’s Jaquez Keyes runs upfield in a high school football game against the Gallia Academy Blue Devils on Oct. 14 in Ironton.
Tony Shotsky | For The Herald-Dispatch
ROGER TRAMMELL | SOUTHERN OHIO SPORTS
Ironton's Zayne Williams is tackled as the Fighting Tigers take on Portsmouth during the Ohio Division V football playoffs on Friday.
CINCINNATI — Ironton made the day Orange and Black Friday.
The Fighting Tigers (15-0) defeated Germantown Valley View 35-21 in an Ohio Division V state semifinal high school football game Friday night at Princeton High School’s Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium. Ironton advances to the state title game at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2 vs. Canfield South Range (15-0), which beat Liberty Center 35-0 Friday, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Jaquez Keyes broke a 72-yard touchdown run on the first play of the third quarter to tie the game 21-21 and spark a 28-0 run to win it. Keyes carried 13 times for 152 yards, 10 for 139 in the second half.
“Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games,” Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said. “He was hard to bring down. I couldn’t be more proud of him. He’s worked so hard.”
The Spartans (13-2) made Ironton work hard for the triumph. Valley View stunned the Tigers with three consecutive touchdowns to take a 21-7 lead. After the Tigers turned a Cole Freeman fumble recovery into a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard sneak by Tayden Carpenter, Valley View tied it on a 1-yard plunge by Jake Clark set up by pass completions of 27, 17 and 30 yards.
The Spartans took a 14-7 lead on Caden Henson’s 42-yard touchdown pass to Austin Stidham at 8:30 of the second quarter. Stidham came up big again 1:21 later when he scooped up a botched punt snap at the Tigers’ 3 and scored.
Keyes’ 3-yard TD run set the halftime score at 21-14. That play was made possible one snap earlier by a 40-yard pass from Carpenter to C.J. Martin.
Ironton struck with another big play at 1:42 of the third quarter when Carpenter threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Shaun Terry. Keyes’ 2-yard TD run with 3:52 to play ended the scoring.
“We wanted to get back to the championship,” Keyes said. “The last two times we’ve been there, we didn’t get the job finished. This time we want to get the job done.”
Carpenter completed 15 of 25 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown with one interception. Amari Felder ran 15 times for 68 yards.
For Valley View, Stidham caught six passes for 127 yards. Henson completed 13 of 22 passes for 182 yards, but was intercepted twice.
VALLEY VIEW 7 14 0 0 — 21
IRONTON 7 7 14 7 — 35
I — Carpenter 2 run (E. Williams kick)
VV — Clark 1 run (Phillips kick)
VV — Stidham 42 pass from Henson (Phillips kick)
VV — Stidham 3 fumble return (Phillips kick)
I — Keyes 3 run (E. Williams kick)
I — Keyes 72 run (E. Williams kick)
I — Terry 51 pass from Carpenter (E. Williams kick)
I — Keyes 2 run (E. Williams kick)
Team statistics
VV I
First downs 14 20
Rushes-yards 25-64 43-250
Passes 13-23-3 15-25-1
Passing yards 182 247
Total yards 246 497
Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-1
Penalties-yards 2-7 12-123
Punts 3-39.7 2-39.0
Individual statistics
Rushing
Valley View — Clark 14-62, Stidham 3-11, Henson 8-(minus-9); Ironton — Keyes 13-152, Felder 15-68, Carpenter 10-48, Wilson 3-4, team 2-(minus-22). .
