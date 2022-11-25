The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CINCINNATI — Ironton made the day Orange and Black Friday.

The Fighting Tigers (15-0) defeated Germantown Valley View 35-21 in an Ohio Division V state semifinal high school football game Friday night at Princeton High School’s Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium. Ironton advances to the state title game at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2 vs. Canfield South Range (15-0), which beat Liberty Center 35-0 Friday, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

