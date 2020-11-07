HUNTINGTON — Some high school football teams, including Greenup County, in Kentucky just received a second chance.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association notified members Saturday morning that the start of the football playoffs will be delayed one week so school systems can review their situations and work with their health departments to determine the best course of action.
Greenup County canceled the remainder of its season on Thursday, but coach Zack Moore said the Musketeers will participate if the county can get out of the red zone.
The first round of the playoffs will take place the weekend of Nov. 19-21 with no additional planned changes in the playoff structure.
School systems are asked to review site strategies and seating capacities, as well remind students what they do off the field could determine whether they play.
“It goes without saying that we are in the midst of issues within our state and the current status of the pandemic,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “I have stated all along that decisions made by our office, at any point in time, would be done so in the best interest of student-athletes. While it may be a calculated strategic decision that in time, we feel was not the best path, we have to make decisions based on today’s information because tomorrow is so unknown.”
Tackett said the decision to delay was made because 82 counties are red on the state’s COVID-19 map.
Teams are permitted to schedule games after being eliminated from the playoffs or if they have opted out of the playoffs. None of those contests, however, may be played Nov. 12-14.
If a seeded team withdraws and other district teams remain in the playoffs, remaining teams in that district will be given an opportunity to enter the bracket.
If teams withdrawal during the playoffs, the district bracket will be re-seeded up to a point, after which the withdrawal will simply create a bye.