The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20211229_hds_ait
Buy Now

Coach Jason Mays makes a call as Ashland takes on Calloway County during a boys high school basketball game in 2021 at Ashland Paul Blazer High School.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

Ashland’s boys basketball program has been placed on KHSAA probation through the end of the 2023-24 season and the school was fined $1,000 for violations of a bylaw prohibiting recruiting.

Ashland’s coaching staff will undergo enhanced monitoring during that probation, during which time the Tomcats will be on a conditional KHSAA membership and are expected to remedy the issues that caused the probation.

Zack Klemme is HD Media's sports director. Follow @zklemmeHD on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you