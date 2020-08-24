HUNTINGTON — After a long wait, Kentucky high school sports are finally moving forward with their preseason practices.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on Monday that he would not overturn the KHSAA’s ruling to start fall sports, which meant Monday was the first eligible day of preseason practice.
Those preseason practices lead up to fall sports competition, which is slated to begin the week of Sept. 7.
On Thursday, the KHSAA had a special meeting in regards to the start of its fall sports seasons with three potential options on the table — two of which were to delay the start of fall sports competitions until Sept. 28.
Those two measures were defeated by vote, which left July’s motion by the KHSAA board in tact. That option included starting practices on Monday, which many school districts allowed.
While Beshear did not overrule Thursday’s decision, he also did not necessarily support the KHSAA’s ruling, either.
Beshear said he would keep an eye on protocols and safety standards in regards to athletics and maintained that sports would shut down if safety measures were either unsuccessful or not followed by districts.
“We’re not going to overturn that decision and it’s not because I think it’s a good decision or a wise decision,” Beshear said. “But if we’re going to defeat this virus, we need people other than me — all over Kentucky — taking responsibility to make good and wise decisions.”
Beshear’s announcement came on the same day of a protest in Frankfort of parents and players who were in support of fall sports moving forward.
Now, Beshear essentially puts the ball in the court of those at the KHSAA, as well as health officials at the district and local levels to ensure safety and enact whatever measures are deemed necessary to allow for safe competition.
“It’s going to be incumbent on superintendents, on coaches, on the different groups to make the wisest decisions that they can,” Beshear said.
With Monday’s announcement by Beshear, it is expected that the KHSAA will move forward with further guidance for those different districts.
As has been the case in other states who have moved forward with athletics, it is expected that some school districts will opt out of fall sports due to high positive rates of COVID-19 within their area.
Portions of Louisville, Lexington and those areas on the Kentucky side of Cincinnati are among those in which the districts are expected to rule soon.
Fall sports in Kentucky include cross country, field hockey, football, soccer and volleyball.
Competitions in all of those sports are expected to begin on or during the week of Sept. 7.
It is expected that the first weekend of football games in Kentucky will take place on Sept. 11-12.