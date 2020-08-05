HUNTINGTON — A facemask penalty on the football field will cost 15 yards, but a facemask violation off the field it will result in denied admission to high school sporting events in Kentucky.
Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Commissioner Julian Tackett said Tuesday masks will be required for fans attending games this fall.
“It’s without question that masks will be required for spectators,” said Tackett. “Districts should begin calculating their sports facilities’ capacity in light of the latest restrictions on crowd size and occupancy.”
Tackett said the KHSAA continues to work toward a start of practice on Aug. 24, with games to begin Sept. 11. The organization is working on a “Healthy at Sports” guidance document of how to proceed. That plan will be submitted to the Kentucky Department for Public Health for comment. Tackett said he hopes to have a final version delivered to school districts before Aug. 24.
“We are trying to juggle the virus impact, the community impact, and the educational impact,” said Tackett. "We know the importance of getting our student-athletes back on the courts and playing fields as soon as it is safe to do so. We must safely exhaust every effort and alternative possible to prevent a repeat of the sacrifices made by spring 2020 participants and those in some 2020 state basketball events."
Tackett said the KHSAA is trying to balance the safety of returning to competition with the mental health concerns of not playing at all.
“We continue to look for the best way to return to competition while doing so in a safe manner,” Tackett said. “Our membership is eager to return to competition and help our student-athletes establish some sense of normalcy in their lives. This is a critical time in the lives and development of our student-athletes, whether this is the last time they suit up for their team or if they are hoping to go on to play in college or beyond.
"From talking with my colleagues, we all understand the significance of providing structure in a time when so much is uncertain," Tackett added. "It is also vital that we continue to play our role in the process of helping prepare students, not for the next level of sports, but the next level of life. With that said, we also cannot underestimate the seriousness of this pandemic.”