HUNTINGTON – The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has made strides toward intertwining athletics back into the high school fabric following its May Board of Control meeting on Thursday.
During the meeting, the KHSAA passed motions to make changes to the athletics calendar that will allow for coaches and athletes to interact during June with some sports even being able to get back to practice.
That means, starting Monday, the dead period is over and the state of Kentucky is returning high school athletics in a limited capacity.
While there will again be activity, KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett was adamant that the situation is fluid and the outline could change, based on new information received and guidelines set forth by Gov. Andy Beshear.
“We’ve got to really preach patience among all our constituency out there,” Tackett said during the 90-minute meeting that was broadcast on the KHSAA YouTube channel. “Frankly, if decisions had to be made today for some of these critical forks in the road, the decisions probably would not be what people want them to be. Having a little bit more time lets us consider what goes on.”
Tackett also said that while coach-player interaction is returning and even workouts are starting, the reality is that there is still no definitive on what happens moving forward and sports in the Bluegrass State will be evaluated as new information comes available.
The dead period started as soon as COVID-19 reached pandemic status, which was in the heart of the Boys and Girls State Basketball Tournaments on March 13.
More than two-and-a-half months later, athletic fields may start to show some life again with coaches and players being able to meet in a limited capacity.
For the period from June 1 to June 14, the KHSAA Board of Control voted to allow team meetings of 10 or fewer people.
Following that period, low-impact sports, such as golf and cross country, can start practice.
That does not apply to high-impact sports, such as football, basketball, volleyball and soccer, which are not allowed to host practices until at least June 29.
Another important resolution that the KHSAA Board of Control did administer on Thursday was a one-year elimination of the dead period, which typically runs from June 25 to July 9.
The elimination of that dead period could pave the way for those high-impact sports to resume practice during that time-frame, should conditions be favorable and everything fall in accordance with the direction given from Beshear for the entire state.
While the door was opened for meetings, workouts and even practices during June and early July, Tackett reiterated that all activities during this period should be deemed ‘voluntary’, which opened the floor for discussion of what schools adhere to voluntary and to the guidelines set forth within the meeting.
To that, Tackett said enforcement would be needed at the district level.
“Monitoring these guidelines needs to be at the local level,” Tackett said. “If we receive reports of problems, we are going to be referring them to superintendents and principals and athletic directors. If they are going against the guidance of the state, we will contact the state authorities who are monitoring the return to work and report a school.”
In other measures, Kentucky will not adopt the NFHS regulation allowing a one-time extension for physicals, citing physical and mental advantage to participants seeing doctors prior to athletics.
There was also a motion approved that denied the extension of eligibility of Class of 2020 senior student-athletes due to COVID-19 – a question which Tackett addressed because he had received inquiries on the matter.
Kentucky is one of several states who are starting to form their own guidelines in accordance with high school sports for the 2020-21 year.
Many of the states are doing so following the National Federation of State High School Associations’ release of guidance for doing so, which came last week.
While that guidance is appreciated, Tackett said within the call that those are merely recommendations and the states are going to be the ones to make their own choices based on what is best for their state.
“The National Federation is not a governing body,” Tackett said. “The National Federation is a collection of 51 governing bodies, of which we are one….Each state is setting up their own phases and their own progression of getting back involved.”