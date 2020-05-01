HUNTINGTON — High school and middle school athletes in Kentucky might soon return to the fields, courts and pools.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced Thursday that the COVID-19 dead period remains in effect through the end of May, but the organization hinted it will ease a prohibition of athletes from competing in non-school-related sports out of state and from private instructors during the dead period.
The KHSAA cautioned parents, however, to take care when deciding whether to participate in events this spring and summer.
“Students at KHSAA member schools as well as parents and others (including coaches) should be mindful that you do not avoid the perils of this virus by simply changing shirts and no longer wearing a school uniform,” the KHSAA release warned.
“We hope in this summer — and we don’t know if it would be June or perhaps early July — we will be able to do some youth sports,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday in revealing Phase One of a plan for relaxing social distancing and stay-at-home restrictions. “Again, it depends on how the virus reacts to changing temperatures and the rest. It can’t be in Phase One, but we do have hope.”
If Beshear relaxes restrictions, the KHSAA is expected to follow. For now, student-athletes can’t use school-owned facilities, uniforms or equipment through at least May 31. Coaches are prohibited, except for “necessary maintenance that can be done using acceptable social distance regulations,” from instructing student-athletes. Coaches may, however, continue to communicate with players electronically without mandating activities.
Last week, the KHSAA canceled all spring sports and the state basketball tournaments.
“Postseason wrap-up activities, celebrations and recognition events” may be held in compliance with the Kentucky Department of Education, the CDC and federal, state and local government and health department guidelines, the release revealed.
Signing ceremonies may take place electronically.