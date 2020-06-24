HUNTINGTON — When William King suffered a concussion in the third quarter of the 1992 NCAA Division I-AA national championship game, no one knew how game changing it would be.
The great Marshall linebacker left with the Thundering Herd ahead of Youngstown State 28-0. Even without King, that lead appeared insurmountable. Marshall's defense was loaded — fellow linebackers Shannon King and Donahue Stephenson were stellar, as were safeties Roger Johnson and Shannon Morrison and defensive tackle Byron Litton, among others.
When Marshall lost William King, the former Capital High School star, the Penguins took advantage. A cat-quick, hard-hitting force and emotional leader, King left a hole that Youngstown State pounded with running backs Tamron Smith and Darnell Clark.
The Penguins erased a four-touchdown deficit to tie 28-28, setting up kicker Willy Merrick's heroics.
King, a member of Marshall's Hall of Fame, gets credit from his teammates and coaches. They know how valuable he was. The average fan, however, probably doesn't. A converted safety, King wasn't big enough by NFL standards, although he played professionally with the CFL's Baltimore Stallions.
King combined the speed of Herd linebackers-to-come John Grace with the hitting ability of Larry McCloud. He was as smart as he was fast. King led by example. A terror for opposing offenses, he spent as much time in the backfield as some running backs.
Any foe who didn't know where King was could expect a long day. Youngstown State knew where King was, but couldn't stop him from stuffing its vaunted rushing attack.
Then came the concussion.
Had King not been injured, Marshall probably would have rolled to an easy victory. Then, of course, we wouldn't have the legend of Willy Merrick to talk about.
When speaking of Marshall football greats, King deserves mention with the many Thundering Herd superstars, for he was as valuable as anyone.