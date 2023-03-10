Marshall's Taevion Kinsey (24) throws down a dunk as the Herd takes on James Madison during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Va.
HUNTINGTON — There is still one accolade that Marshall fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey can add to his resume.
Earlier this week, Kinsey was named one of 30 finalists for the Lou Henson Award, given annually to the nation's top mid-major player. He was one of two finalists in the Sun Belt Conference, joining Austin Crowley.
Kinsey led the league in scoring average (22.1 points per game) and was third in the country in field goals in his record-setting fifth and final season in Huntington. He was also named the SBC Player of the Year.
Kinsey scored 706 points in 32 games and became the Thundering Herd's all-time leader in field goals and points in a 2022-23 campaign that saw the team post a 24-8 record through conference tournament play.
It's possible that the Kinsey might not yet have played his final game for the Herd, however. Marshall lost in the quarterfinal round of the SBC tournament but could receive an at-large bid to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT), a 32-team field which will be announced Sunday.
The Lou Henson award winner will be announced at the NCAA championship in Houston later in March.
The award honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.
Henson is the winningest coach in Illinois history with 423 victories. During his 21 seasons (1975-96), Henson led the Fighting Illini to 16 postseason appearances, including 12 NCAA Tournaments and a Final Four appearance in 1989.
Henson, who is also the all-time winningest coach in New Mexico State history with 289 victories, is one of only 11 coaches to take two different schools to the Final Four. His teams have made 19 NCAA appearances and four NIT appearances.
Players on teams from the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, ASUN, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, MEAC, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, SWAC, Summit, Sun Belt, WAC and West Coast.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
