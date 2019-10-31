HUNTINGTON — It had been nearly one year to the day since Marshall forward Cam Brooks-Harris had suited up in game action.
The last time was a Nov. 1, 2018, exhibition against West Virginia Wesleyan, which preceded his redshirt season with the Herd.
Since that time, Brooks-Harris had waited for his chance to get back on the court in a game situation — an opportunity that showed itself on Tuesday in the 100-66 win over Glenville State.
Brooks-Harris made the most of it, using his big energy and skill set to score 19 points off the bench, which led the Herd in the exhibition.
Energy is what ignites the redshirt freshman from Zanesville, Ohio, but energy is also a two-way street. Too much of it can be a detriment to your game, which he shared following the win.
“I can’t lie,” Brooks-Harris said. “I was kind of nervous at first and I kind of got down on myself in the first half, but they’ve all got my back.”
The central figure who had his back on this night was the same person who has had his back since the two starting playing the game together in AAU — sophomore guard Taevion Kinsey.
Kinsey also is a high-motor player that thrives off energy, but has a season of games with the Herd under his belt, which was important from an experience factor.
The Columbus, Ohio, native also knows Brooks-Harris well enough to know how he operates and how to work with him.
“If there’s anybody that can low-key calm him down when he’s in his head, I can talk to him because it’s a personal level between us,” Kinsey said. “We’ve known each other outside of basketball.”
That was vital on Tuesday night as Brooks-Harris went to the locker room a bit frustrated by an early going that saw him go 2-of-7 from the floor and have three first-half turnovers.
After the two talked at the break, however, Brooks-Harris was a different player, going 5-for-6 in the second half for 12 points — his only miss a 3-pointer — while adding three assists. He also had a pair of electrifying dunks that got the crowd into the game.
Brooks-Harris and Kinsey are the same way in each practice. They joke around and serve as each other’s hype men when they pull off big moves, but they also push each other and try to get in each other’s head as much as possible when they are matched up.
It’s all part of a process to make themselves and, ultimately, Marshall’s team better.
Kinsey said part of that drive is because he wouldn’t likely be in Huntington right now if it wasn’t for Brooks-Harris and their bond.
Two years ago, the two played on the same AAU team when Brooks-Harris committed to Marshall. That’s when he started to recruit Kinsey.
“From day one, he was a big reason why I came here, really,” Kinsey said. “He committed here first and then, of course, I met coach Dan (D’Antoni). But Cam was really pressing me — I had a lot of other things going on — and he was like, ‘Come play with me.’”
The moves has worked wonders for D’Antoni and the Herd, pairing two high-flying, high-energy players into a fast-paced, up-tempo scheme that allows them freedom to use that skill-set to their advantage.
Kinsey burst on the scene last year as one of Conference USA’s top freshmen while coming on strong late during Marshall’s run to the CollegeInsider.com Tournament championship, and no one cheered him on louder than Brooks-Harris, who was finishing up his redshirt season.
One of Kinsey’s top attributes last season was that he brought a ‘Wow’ factor to the lineup while posing a matchup problem.
Now, with Brooks-Harris on the court, Marshall is looking to bring double-trouble to the opposition with length, energy and flair.
And that brings a smile to Kinsey’s face.
“It’s just fun,” Kinsey said. “That’s my guy!...To have him out there, it’s like a brother to me, so it’s real fun, real exciting.”
The duo joins their Marshall teammates back at practice on Thursday and return to game action at 1 p.m. on Saturday when the Herd hosts the University of Rio Grande in its final exhibition at Cam Henderson Center.