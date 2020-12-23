HUNTINGTON - Marshall junior guard Taevion Kinsey is one of the most physically-gifted athletes in college basketball for the 2020-21 season.
During the off-season, Kinsey's vertical was measured at 43 inches, which is one inch off the top vertical ever recorded at the NBA Combine.
Athletically, the 6-foot-5 kid from Columbus is just different than most in the college basketball world.
While many would be content with being known as a premier athlete, such was not the same for Kinsey.
The Herd's junior leader wants to be known as a complete basketball player - not just an athlete.
It is a mission that he's been working on since a successful freshman campaign with the Herd.
"I started working on it going into my sophomore year," Kinsey said.
So far, that dedication to the game is paying dividends for the Herd as Kinsey's game has elevated to another level in the start of the 2020-21 season.
Among players averaging 10 shots per game, Kinsey leads all Division I guards in shooting percentage, hitting 65.2 percent of his shots from the floor.
Kinsey is averaging 21.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Herd this season while also boasting of a near 2-to-1 turnover ratio.
"He scores up around 20 always with 10 or less shots than what he scores," D'Antoni said. "He's just efficient. What can you say? He's got stats that a 7-2 guy gets off dump-offs and offensive rebounds. He's in that type of offensive-high percentages."
Much of that success has been centered around Kinsey's ability to get to his comfort zone within the offense.
D'Antoni said the biggest jump in Kinsey's game has come from the mental side, which means poise under pressure and execution at game speed.
"He has the athletic ability, and he has it under control," D'Antoni said. "He doesn't let his speed get out away from him. He's a smart player, smart young man, great student here at Marshall."
The maturation of Kinsey's game started in the gym by himself as he worked after practices, visualizing certain scenarios while working on his jump shot, which was one of his struggles early in his career.
The repetition has helped Kinsey gain a flow that sticks with him in game situations as well.
"Coach Dan always told me to get to (my spots)," Kinsey said. "'You don't have to make the game hard and take hard shots and do a lot of dribbling. Just get to your spot.' I'm an athletic guy and I can elevate over everybody, so if I can get to my spot, there's no need to dribble and try to make moves."
While the efficiency is one aspect, Kinsey's consistency is another that has the Herd playing well to start the season.
In seven games, there has not been a game in which Kinsey has finished under 50 percent shooting from the floor - another impressive aspect, considering he's averaging just shy of 13 field goal attempts per game.
Kinsey has notched at least six field goals in each contest while also logging at least five rebounds in six of seven games, showing that he's becoming the complete player that he desired to be.