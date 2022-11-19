The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Coaches typically don’t want their teams to be streaky, but Marshall’s men’s basketball team has a streak going that head coach Dan D’Antoni doesn’t necessarily mind.

The Thundering Herd notched its fourth consecutive game with at least 20 assists to open the season en route to an 86-67 win over Coppin State on Saturday night in front of 3,625 fans at Cam Henderson Center.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

