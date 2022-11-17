OXFORD, Ohio — Marshall’s men’s basketball team had plenty of reason to celebrate on Thursday night.
Guard Taevion Kinsey became the fourth player in program history to 2,000 points, Andrew Taylor had 26 points and freshman Wyatt Fricks scored a career-high 19 off the bench on his birthday to lead the Thundering Herd to a 95-69 win over Miami (Ohio) at Millett Hall.
“A victory on the road anytime is good,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “These guys played Georgia on the road (within) seven and they played here against Evansville, which is a good ballclub, to four or five points, so we’ll take the victory, go home and like I say, it’s easier to coach out of a victory going home.”
Kinsey sat for much of the first half with two fouls, but got the free throw to put him at 2,000 career points with 4:16 left in the game.
While Kinsey was proud of the accomplishment, he was happier about the performance of his team, which included the Herd hitting 56% of its shots from the floor and 13 of 26 from 3-point range.
“It’s not about me personally; it’s about the team,” Kinsey said. “To look around and see all these guys contributing, it’s fun to see. Especially after that second foul, I was like, ‘I’m fine.’ I was mad at myself for the fouls, but there was nothing to be mad about because we were up 14 going into halftime and the team was playing well.”
Marshall never trailed in the contest, jumping to a 12-2 lead early in the first half as Taylor — who had six rebounds, five assists and three steals to go with his 26 points — scored eight points during the early run to propel the Herd. The Redhawks cut the lead to 13-12, but Fricks hit three consecutive 3-pointers for the Herd to push the lead back out.
D’Antoni credited Fricks for being locked in and ready to produce immediately on a day where it would’ve been easy to lack focus.
“Wyatt’s been shooting like that all along and I was waiting for it to come in a game,” D’Antoni said. “He really took what he should’ve separated over three games and put it all in one. The first two games, he didn’t shoot a very good percentage, but this is more in line to what he can do.”
Fricks’ shooting got Marshall’s 3-point barrage started and the Herd never relented as Kam Curfman also got going late in the first half, knocking down three consecutive 3-pointers late in the frame as the Herd took a 45-31 lead into halftime. Curfman finished with 16 points as he and Fricks each hit five 3-pointers.
D’Antoni said Marshall’s ability to score in waves makes the team hard to defend.
“It’s very difficult for teams to defend us,” D’Antoni said. “Our pace is really good and these guys can play well at it. Offensively, we’re in a groove.”
That groove continued in the second half as Marshall (2-1) never let up offensively, scoring at will against the RedHawks, who had no defensive answer.
Kinsey said Marshall’s ability to stretch the lead showed a difference from this year to last year.
“Keeping our foot on the gas is what Coach Dan has been preaching and all our coaches have been preaching,” Kinsey said. “I think last year, we didn’t have that foot-on-that-gas mentality where we just took all of their confidence or any type of hope away. Now, we go up at halftime, we want to extend the lead.”
While D’Antoni was pleased with the point production and shooting percentages, he was not pleased with the team’s 19 turnovers, which eclipsed the Herd’s output from the first two games combined. Still, Marshall had its third consecutive game with 20 or more assists, finishing with 22.
D’Antoni added that the Herd’s defense off those turnovers also helped negate the mistakes.
“We’ve got to make sure we don’t turn the ball over like we did, but other than that, our defense was really good,” D’Antoni said. “They didn’t backdoor us and we held the Lairy kid in check.”
Coming off a 34-point performance in a tight road loss to Georgia, Miami guard Mekhi Lairy was limited to eight points on 3-of-12 shooting.
Anderson Mirambeaux, a former Teays Valley Prep standout, led the RedHawks (1-3) with 19 points and six rebounds.
Marshall freshman Jacob Conner got to play an hour from home and his Archbishop Alter teammates made the drive to see him in action. Conner continued to fill the stat sheet off the bench with 10 points, team-highs of six assists and four steals while adding four rebounds.
Marshall returns to action at 7 p.m. on Saturday against Coppin State at Cam Henderson Center.