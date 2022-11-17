The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

OXFORD, Ohio — Marshall’s men’s basketball team had plenty of reason to celebrate on Thursday night.

Guard Taevion Kinsey became the fourth player in program history to 2,000 points, Andrew Taylor had 26 points and freshman Wyatt Fricks scored a career-high 19 off the bench on his birthday to lead the Thundering Herd to a 95-69 win over Miami (Ohio) at Millett Hall.

Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.

