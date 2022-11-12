HUNTINGTON — Over the past two years, there had been speculation on whether that would be Taevion Kinsey's last with Marshall's men's basketball program.
With his eligibility exhausted after the 2022-23 season, Kinsey knows for certain that this is his last ride in Huntington, and he wants it to be a celebration as he rides out.
Monday's game against Tennessee Tech offers Kinsey plenty of reason for celebration as he'll make his 100th career start in a Marshall uniform.
A big smile came over Kinsey's face as he discussed the symmetry of the milestone coming in the home opener for the Thundering Herd.
"I just think that it shows that this is a special year," Kinsey said. "For our first home game to be that day of my 100th start, you wouldn't want it any other way.
"When I got to college, I saw that you have to work to start and that it's a different level of speed and you've got to put in extra work in the weight room and in the gym out of season. Now we're talking about my 100th start and it's just crazy. It's unbelievable."
Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni spoke about Kinsey's impact for the Herd program, which goes beyond the high-flying dunks and smooth skill set that has turned him into one of the team's consistent top scorers over the past three seasons and one of the Sun Belt Conference's top players.
Kinsey is a marketable figure within the community, speaking to kids at schools in the offseason and being a face for the program in its goals of being ambassadors for the university.
"He's meant more than just 100 starts," D'Antoni said. "He's meant a lot as a person, as a part of the program, the community. He's multifaceted in everything he does."
D'Antoni said Kinsey's leadership on the floor has grown, which started with a renewed focus in the offseason. That translated to the regular-season opener when he had 23 points, 10 rebounds and six steals against Queens.
Kinsey said the goal is to take his game to the next level for his final season as he looks toward a potential professional career.
"It's definitely a mindset that I've been having this offseason, but I've also got to credit the coaches," Kinsey said. "They've challenged me in all different aspects of the game: challenging me defensively, challenging me on my preparation before the game and challenging me to come in with a different level of focus because we have younger guys, so I have to set the tone and allow them to match it."
When he decided to return to Marshall, Kinsey said he did so for the love of the Herd and because he wanted to give the community a championship — a high bar in the Herd's first year in the Sun Belt Conference.
For now, D'Antoni is hoping Kinsey leads the team to that championship and that fans enjoy the last year of what has been a generational talent for the Herd because of the player and person Kinsey is.
"It will be a big hit when he goes," D'Antoni said. "I'm going to miss the friendship that we have, I'll miss the camaraderie in the locker room and I'll miss seeing him, knowing that he wants Marshall to be great."
Entering Monday's game, Kinsey is Marshall's fifth all-time leading scorer and is just 64 points away from being only the fourth 2,000-point scorer in Thundering Herd history.
Kinsey has scored 1,936 points in 121 career games (99 starts), an average of 16 points per game.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
