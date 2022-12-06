HUNTINGTON — After winning only a dozen games a season ago, the Marshall men's basketball team is off to its best eight-game start in more than a decade.
The Thundering Herd has played to its strengths, using size and speed to keep the advantage over its opponents on what is now a seven-game win streak after losing the season opener at Queens College.
Two of Marshall's cornerstones of this run are hyper-cognizant of the turn their season took after a quick start last year, but are determined to not repeat that.
"It feels great when you lost the majority of your games last year," senior Taevion Kinsey said of the current win streak. "We don't really dwell on it but use it more so as motivation."
Kinsey and the Herd started 4-1, then lost two straight to Indiana and Akron before rattling off three more wins for a 7-3 start to the 2021-22 season.
Then things took a dramatic turn as the team lost its next 10 games and rounded out the season with just five wins after Dec. 11.
"Nobody wanted to feel that," Kinsey said. "I know me and (Andrew Taylor) being the oldest guys on the team, we knew how that felt the whole year."
Kinsey and Taylor's play through the first eight games this year has spoken for itself. They are the top two scorers on the team, with Kinsey leading the way with 20.5 points per game and Taylor trails closely with an average of 19.4 points per game. They are second and third, respectively, in team rebounds and ranked first and second on the team in both assists and steals.
Their leadership, more than that of their stat lines, has been what has stood out the most to head coach Dan D'Antoni.
"I credit Andy (Taylor) and Taevion (Kinsey) for their leadership and then the young kids for letting them lead," D'Antoni said. "You know, you can't be a leader if somebody doesn't follow. So somebody has to be a follower and get in there and be their back, and we've got some good young men."
That leadership ability predated the start to the season, D'Antoni said, as the tandem set the tone in offseason workouts that they wouldn't accept a repeat of the 2021-22 season.
"They hated what happened last year and they took it personal and they came back ready to play this year more focused," D'Antoni said.
"Everybody was questioning themselves and everybody took a step back and looked into the mirror and had a talk with themselves," Kinsey added. "We came out this summer, worked harder than ever, ran a lot as you can tell because we outrun teams lot so we made sure we stayed in shape, stayed together, made sure we blocked out the outside noise and it's been working so far."
After playing five consecutive games at home, Kinsey and Taylor hope to lead Marshall to similar successes as the season continues with three road games in the next seven days, beginning at Duquesne on Thursday, then to Robert Morris on Friday and finally at UNC-Greensboro next Tuesday.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
