HUNTINGTON — With 95 percent of its scoring back from last season, expectations from members within Marshall’s men’s basketball program were already high coming into the 2020-21 season.
As it turned out, the expectations of the Herd are also just as high around Conference USA.
Marshall junior guard Taevion Kinsey and senior guard Jarrod West were selected as two of the 10 members of the 2020-21 Preseason All-Conference USA men’s basketball team.
The Herd was also selected to finish third in the Conference USA preseason poll. The preseason team and poll was voted on by the league’s 14 coaches.
Kinsey was a Conference USA second-team selection last season after finishing in the top five in the league in scoring and assists.
The Columbus, Ohio, native averaged 16.4 points (fifth in C-USA) and 4.2 assists per game (third in C-USA).
Kinsey’s final game of the season was one of his best as he scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Herd’s 86-78 win over UTEP in the Conference USA tournament.
Kinsey said he’s looking forward to seeing the team continue that groove from the end of last season, especially after several months without the sport he loves.
“(We) definitely have to take advantage of the opportunities that we’ve got,” Kinsey said.
West was the lone player in Conference USA to finish in the top-10 in the league in scoring, assists and steals last season, making him one of the league’s most well-rounded players.
The Clarksburg native is also one of the older players on the team, as well as the vocal leader of the Herd.
Like Kinsey, West wants to get the team off to a much quicker start than last season as it eyes a potential NCAA berth in 2020-21.
West said the veteran nature of the group makes his job as a leader much easier because there’s several guys with leadership mentalities on the team.
“The good thing is, we have a lot of guys coming back, so I’m not doing that by myself,” West said. “I have a lot of help.”
Kinsey and West represented Marshall as one of four teams who boasted of multiple selections on the 10-man team.
Western Kentucky, who garnered 11 out of 14 possible first-place votes to take top billing in the preseason poll, was represented by guard Taevion Hollingsworth and center Charles Bussey, who is coming off injury.
Charlotte, who was selected to finish sixth in the league, was represented by guards Jordan Shepherd and Jahmir Young.
UTSA, selected ninth, featured two of the league’s top scorers from last season in guards Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace — both of which return to the preseason team as well.
Other members included North Texas guard Javion Hamlet and UTEP forward Bryson Williams.
In other league news, Conference USA announced amendments to its 2020-21 league scheduling format on Thursday afternoon.
Games within league play were originally scheduled for Thursday and Saturday night, but the league announced that games will shift to back-to-back days on Friday and Saturday nights.
There is also a stipulation that requires at least 21 hours between the start of games to provide for adequate rest.