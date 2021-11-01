WILLOW WOOD, Ohio -- Symmes Valley's potential winning drive stalled just inside the 20-yard line Saturday in a 16-13 loss to KIPP Columbus in the first round of the Division VI, Region 23 high school football playoffs.
Tanner Wynn carried seven times for 122 yards and two touchdowns for the 12th-seeded Jaguars (7-4).
The Vikings (9-1) took the lead when Levi Best ran 25 yards for a touchdown and Gavan Yates kicked the extra point for a 7-0 advantage with 10:34 left in the first quarter. Wynn's 51-yard TD run and 2-point conversion carry gave KIPP Columbus an 8-7 lead at 12:29 of the second quarter. Walsh scored from the 1 7:01 before halftime to put Symmes Valley ahead 13-8.
Wynn scored the wining touchdown on a 10-yard run and Cameron Frazier ran for 2 points on the first play of the fourth quarter.
KIPP Columbus plays at Barnesville, which eliminated Coal Grove 36-6, at 7 p.m. Saturday in the second round.
WAHAMA 42, MAGNOLIA 18: Sawyer VanMater ran for three touchdowns and passed for three more as the White Falcons (5-4) clobbered the Eagles (1-7) in New Martinsville, West Virginia.
PORTSMOUTH 38, ZANE TRACE 22: Drew Roae completed 17 of 25 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns as the ninth-seeded Trojans defeated the No. 8 seed Pioneers in the first round of the Ohio Division V, Region 19 playoffs in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Reade Pendleton scored on a 3-yard run and a 12-yard reception as Portsmouth built a 14-0 lead. Zane Trace (8-3) pulled within 17-14 before Devon Lattimore reurned a kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown and J.T. Williams ran a fumble recover back 34 yards for a score to make it 31-14.
Portsmouth (8-3) plays at No. 1 seed Ironton (10-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the second round.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.