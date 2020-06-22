Eli Kirkendoll of Lincoln County is the West Virginia winner of the Johnny Bench Award as the best high school baseball catcher in the state.
The Bench Award salutes the top college softball and baseball catchers in the country and the top high school softball and baseball catchers in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana — considered Reds Country — in honor of Bench, the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame catcher.
Jess Canterbury, a senior from Herbert Hoover, is the Bench Award winner for the state in softball.
In the 2019 season — the 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — Kirkendoll was chosen to the Class AA All-State first team after hitting .479 with six home runs and 39 runs batted in. Canterbury helped the Huskies win the Class AA state title by hitting .362 with seven doubles and drove in 24 runs.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington St. Joe girls basketball star Grace Hutson committed to Virginia Commonwealth.
Boyd County girls basketball star Harley Paynter received a scholarship offer from Tennessee Tech. Huntington High standout tight end Eli Archer picked up and offer from Fairmont State. Grace Christian basketball standout Emily Hutchinson visited Alice Lloyd College.
Bellarmine offered Cabell Midland girls basketball player Hazley Matthews. Waverly girls soccer player Breanna Murphy signed with Shawnee State. Hurricane track star Nadia Legros signed with Connecticut. Fairmont State quarterback Gage Michael committed to Kent State.
Cincinnati offered Huntington-Ross girls basketball star Allison Basye. Zada Porter, the daughter of former The Herald-Dispatch sports writer George Porter, committed to play basketball at Appalachian State. She plays at Cave Spring High (Virginia) School. Bluefield High School football star Isaiah Johnson received an offer from Arizona State.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of former Coal Grove High School athlete Brad Markins, who died last week in a car accident.
LET’S WATCH FILM: A 15-minute documentary called “My Name is Tanks” is to be released soon.
The film is about Ironton High School football and their historical home Tanks memorial Stadium. It is narrated by former Fighting Tigers and Chicago Bears player Dan Pride.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Chris Burner, who has coached at Ashland and Boyd County, is the new head cross country coach at Ashland. Sammie Brown of Morgantown was named the Gatorade girls soccer player of the year for West Virginia. She has signed with Auburn.
Morgantown girls basketball player Kaitlyn Ammons committed to DePaul.