CANTON, Ohio — In the shadow of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Kirtland’s defenders played like hall of famers Saturday.
The top-ranked Hornets (15-0) used a quick and rugged defense to thwart Ironton (13-2) in a 17-7 victory in the Ohio Division V high school football state championship game at Tom Benson Pro Football Hall of Fame Stadium.
Fighting Tiger receivers rarely shook Kirtland defensive backs, running backs found little room inside or outside and quarterback Gage Salyers often was chased out of the pocket.
After forcing Ironton into a three-and-out, Kirtland struck quickly. Liam Powers threw 47 yards to Gage Sullivan for a first down at the Tigers’ 27. On the next play, Mason Sullivan burst through the middle for a touchdown to make it 7-0 just 1:41 into the game.
Kirtland forced another punt then drove from its own 18 to the Ironton 4 in 14 plays before Mario Rodin kicked a 21-yard field goal at 10:24 of the second quarter to make it 10-0.
The Tigers responded with an eight-play, 51-yard trek to the Hornets’ 19, but Salyers was sacked for a 12-yard loss and With 5:09 left until halftime, Avery Book missed short a 44-yard field goal that appeared to be tipped.
From that point, the Hornet defense proved itself the rest of the half. The Tigers faced fourth-and-1 at the Kirtland 32, but Reid Carrico was stopped for no gain, ending the drive. After the Hornets punted, Ironton reached the Kirtland 2 on a 60-yard pass from Gage Salyers to Jordan Grizzle 37 seconds before halftime. Carrico, though, was stopped for a 1-yard gain and Salyers was stuffed for no gain as time expired.
Salyers’ carry was reviewed and the play stood, sending the Hornets celebrating to the locker room and the Tigers wondering what might have been.
Kirtland pulled away with its opening drive of the third quarter, a 10-play, 61-yard drive that ended with Liam Powers’ 18-yard pass to a leaping Gage Sullivan in double coverage for a touchdown.
Ironton appeared to have little chance after a 10-play drive netted no points, but the Tigers responded on their next possession with Salyers throwing a 77-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Grizzle behind two defensive backs to make it 17-7 with 1:02 left in the third period. The play was the longest scoring pass in Division V championship game history.
Ironton mustered little offense the rest of the way.
Kirtland won its fifth state championship and improved to 43-10 all-time in the playoffs. Ironton finished runner-up for the seventh time in nine state finals appearances and fell to 49-32 all-time in the playoffs.
KIRTLAND 7 3 7 0—17
IRONTON 0 0 7 0—7
K — M. Sullivan 27 run (Rodin kick)
K — Rodin FG 21
K — G. Sullivan 18 pass from Powers (Rodin kick)
I — Grizzle 77 pass from Salyers (Book kick)