MASSILLON, Ohio — Kirtland did to Ironton what the Fighting Tigers usually do to everyone else.
The Hornets (11-0) rolled to a shockingly lopsided 38-0 victory Saturday in the Ohio Division V high school football championship game at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. The title is Kirtland’s third in a row and ran its winning streak to 41 games, including a 17-7 triumph over Ironton (11-1) in the 2019 finals in Canton.
“They’re disciplined and well coached,” Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said. “We never got them off balance or undisciplined.”
Ironton had little time to knock the Hornets off their game. Kirtland ran 70 plays to the Tigers’ 28 and finished with a 31:57 to 16:03 advantage in time of possession. The Hornets outgained Ironton 408-58 and had 25 first downs to the Tigers’ 3.
Kirtland led 10-0 at halftime, just as it did last year, after a 30-yard field goal by Mario Rodin and a 1-yard touchdown sneak by quarterback Liam Powers. The Hornets quickly put the game out of reach in the third quarter with two touchdowns in a span of 52 seconds.
The Hornets opened the second half with a seven-play, 65-yard drive capped by Mason Sullivan’s 17-yard TD run up the middle. Ironton then fumbled and Nick Schwartz recovered for Kirtland at the Tigers’ 35. Schwartz was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, moving the ball to the 50, but Sullivan took a pitch and threw a halfback pass to his brother Gage Sullivan for a touchdown on the first play of the drive to make it 24-0.
Ironton couldn’t get anything going, being penalized on four of the next five plays before giving up a TD on an 8-yard run by Anthony DeMarco to make it 31-0 with 4:55 left in the third quarter.
The Tigers then fumbled the ball away on their next possession and Powers threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Danny Davidson to set the score.
“Several times we could have swung momentum, but we didn’t,” Pendleton said. “We couldn’t get the game in our favor. Hats off to them. They’re a great football team.”
Mason Sullivan led the Hornets balanced attack with 125 yards rushing on 19 carries. DeMarco added 79 yards on 17 attempts. Powers completed 9 of 14 passes for 94 yards and one touchdown. Gage Sullivan caught three passes for 71 yards.
Reid Carrico finished with 30 yards on 11 carries to lead Ironton.
IRONTON;0;0;0;0;—;0
KIRTLAND;3;7;21;7;—;38
K — Rodin FG 30
K — Powers 1 run (Rodin kick)
K — M. Sullivan 17 run (Rodin kick)
K — G. Sullivan 50 pass from M. Sullivan (Rodin kick)
K — DeMarco 8 run (Rodin kick)
K — Davidson 18 pass from Powers (Rodin kick)
Team statistics
;I;K
First downs;3;25
Rushes-yards;20-45;55-264
Passes;3-8-1;10-15-0
Passing yards;13;144
Total yards;58;408
Fumbles-lost;3-2;1-1
Penalties-yards;7-40;1-15
Punts;4-42.5;1-40.0
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Ironton: Carrico 11-30, Deere 3-6, Carter 1-5, Hacker 1-4; Kirtland: M. Sullivan 19-125, DeMarco 17-79, Powers 11-29, Schwartz 4-15.
PASSING: Ironton: Carpenter 3-8-1, 13 yards; Kirtland: Powers 9-14-0, 94 yards; M. Sullivan 1-1-0, 50 yards.
RECEIVING: Ironton: Howell 2-15, Carrico 1-(minus-2); Kirtland: Grazia 5-51, G. Sullivan 3-71, Davidson 1-18, DeMarco 1-4.