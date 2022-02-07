WESTWOOD, Ky. -- Ashland shut out Fairview in the first and third quarters of a 57-7 victory in girls high school basketball.
The Kittens (14-3) led 23-0 early. Aryanna Gulley and Ella Sellars each scored 12 points for Ashland. Kenleigh Woods chipped in 11.
Kiera Loving led the Eagles with four points.
SOUTH GALLIA 68, RIVER VALLEY 42: Five Rebels scored in double figures as South Gallia (15-5) defeated the Raiders in Bidwell, Ohio.
Macie Sanders led South Gallia with 14 points. Tori Triplett and Lindsey Wells scored 13 each, Emma Clary 12 and Jessie Rutt 11. Haylee Eblin paced River Valley (6-14) with 17 points.
Boys basketball
GALLIA ACADEMY 66, POINT PLEASANT 43: The Blue Devils (13-5) used an 18-5 streak in the third quarter to pull away from the Big Blacks (5-11) in Centenary, Ohio. Kenyon Franklin scored 19 points, Zane Loveday 15, Isaac Clary 14 and Brody Fellure 10 for Gallia Academy. Peyton Murphy scored 17 for Point Pleasant.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
