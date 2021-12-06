ASHLAND -- Lindsay Wallenfelsz and Kenleigh Woods hit the winning free throws late to give Ashland (1-0) a 52-48 victory over Pikeville (1-1) in a battle of Kentucky girls high school basketball powers at Anderson Gymnasium on Saturday.
Wallenfelsz made two foul shots with 16 seconds to play, breaking a tie, then Woods made a pair of key foul shots with 2.5 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession game and set the final score.
Ella Sellars scored 16 points and Jaidyn Gulley netted 14 for the Kittens. Trinity Rowe paced the Panthers with 24 points, including a basket that put Pikeville ahead 46-44 with 2:11 left.
PIKEVILLE 17 7 12 12 -- 48: Ratliff 6, Rowe 24, Whited 8, K. Hall 2, Theiss 4, Jackson 4, K.G. Hall 0.
ASHLAND 15 8 15 14 -- 52: Gulley 14, L. Wallenfelsz 3, Sellars 16, C. Wallenfelsz 9, Martin 4, Thomas 2, Woods 4.
GALLIA ACADEMY 35, POINT PLEASANT 29: Preslee Reed scored 14 points to help the Blue Angels (3-3) beat the Big Blacks (0-1) in Centenary, Ohio. Tayah Fetty scored 10 points for Point Pleasant.
TOLSIA 68, NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN 50: Lindsey Cassell and Autumn Block each scored 21 points as the Rebels (2-0) beat the Stateswomen in Fort Gay. Carrigan Salmons scored 15 points. Maren McCallister led New Hope Christian with 27 points. Ivy Hines scored 11.
Boys basketball
GALLIA ACADEMY 50, ATHENS 34: Zane Loveday scored 13 points to help the Blue Devils (2-0) beat the Bulldogs in The Plains, Ohio. Isaac Clary and Carson Call scored 10 points each. Derrick Welsh led Athens (0-3) with 23 points.
OVC 53, SCG 29: Ohio Valley Christian raced to a 21-6 lead and defeated Sugarcreek Christian 53-29 in Gallipolis, Ohio. Cash Burnett led the Defenders (1-2) with 17 points. Austin Beaver and Bradley Haley scored 11 each. Conner Walter chipped in 10 points. Will Salyers led the Eagles with eight points.
SOUTH GALLIA WINS TWO: Brayden Hammond scored 27 points as the Rebels (2-0) routed New Boston (2-2) 71-41 in Mercerville, Ohio. Grady Jackson scored 13 points for the Tigers. South Gallia also edged River Valley 47-46 as Hammond scored 21. Jance Lambert scored 17 to lead the Raiders. (1-2). Kade Alderman chipped in 10 points.
MEIGS 80, BELPRE 76: Coulter Cleland scored 20 points, including the 1,000th of his career, as the Marauders (1-2) topped the Golden Eagles (0-2) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Braylon Harrison scored 19 points and Ethan Stewart 15 for Meigs. Blake Church led Belpre with 21 points. Matthew Deem scored 13 and Jake Alkier 11.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
