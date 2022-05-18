ASHLAND — The Ashland softball team couldn’t have planned a better start to the 64th District softball championship game against Boyd County on Wednesday evening.
The Kittens (10-18) batted around in the top of the first inning using a half-dozen hits and a Boyd County error to put the Lions in a five-run hole before they even stepped into the batters box.
Alauna Troxler reached on an error to lead off the game, Jenna Delany singled and Jada Erwin followed with an RBI single to get Ashland on the board after just three batters. Another run scored on a sacrifice fly from Erin Patrick, and Katie Samuel brought in two runs with a two-out single to plate the last pair of runs in the inning.
“We went up and were patient with our pitch selection and waited for something we could handle. Fortunately we got some to fall finally,” Ashland coach Scott Ingram said.
Boyd County (19-11) trimmed the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Jaycee Goad hit a two-run home run, just clearing the fence in left center field. But that’s all the Lions could muster up in response.
Each side was retired in order in the second inning, but after the Kittens added a pair of runs in the top of the third, the game was postponed until 6 p.m. Thursday due to weather.
Play will resume from the point of stoppage, picking back up in the top of the third inning. Ashland holds a 7-2 lead with runners on second and third with one out.
Both teams will look to refocus when play resumes Thursday, and with the Lions already in a five-run hole, coach Dave Wheeler said it will be important for Boyd County to make the plays in front of them in order to continue to trim the deficit.
“We need to slow the game down a little bit,” Wheeler said Wednesday. “There’s still a lot of game left. We’ll come back out here tomorrow and go again.”
For Ashland, Ingram is hoping his team shows up with the same intensity and focus it did at the start of Wednesday evening’s game.
“If we come out with the same mindset — it’s obviously a new day, but I think we’ll be fine,” Ingram said. “We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ll see.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
