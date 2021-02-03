ASHLAND -- Ashland outscored host Rose Hill Christian 24-7 late to pull away for a 59-38 victory Tuesday in girls high school basketball at the Charles Stewart Gym.
The Royals (8-5) were within four points of the Kittens (7-2) with 1:44 left in the third quarter, but Ashland began to press and reeled off six straight points to take a 41-31 lead into the fourth period.
Casey Wallenfelsz led Ashland with 17 points. Ella Sellars scored 14 points and Carley Cullop and Jordan Rakes 10 each. Baylee Trimble led Rose Hill Christian with 13 points.
ASHLAND 17 8 18 18 -- 59: Cullop 10, Rakes 10, Sellars 14, L. Walenfelsz 3, C. Wallenfelsz 17, Robinson 5.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 8 14 9 7 -- 38: Karle 8, B. Sparks 8, VanKeuren 6, Stephens 6, Trimble 13, Newell 0, Wright 0.
Boys
FAIRVIEW 58, BATH COUNTY 57: Cody Caldwell made the winning free throw with 4.9 seconds left to lift the Eagles (4-8) to a triumph over the Wildcats (1-3) in overtime in Westwood, Kentucky.
Bath County's Zach Otis' shot at the buzzer bounced off the rim.
Fairview rallied from five points down with 48 seconds to play. Steven Day tied the game with a pair of free throws. Jaxon Manning led the Eagles with 25 points. Day scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Otis scored 15 points for Bath County, led by Jordan Wilson's 17 points. Judah Hill scored 12 points and pulled 10 rebounds.
BATH COUNTY 13 15 12 15 2 -- 57: Rushing 2, Hill 12, Wilson 17, Manley 11, Otis 15, St. John 0, Butcher 0, Ch. Roussos 0.
FAIRVIEW 17 6 19 13 3 -- 58: Shannon 2, Manning 25, Caldwell 1, Day 17, Tucker 7, Harper 2, Muncy 4, Terry 0, Adams 0.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 75, PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL 74: Stacey Jackson hit a shot with 3 seconds left in overtime to give the Royals (1-10) a win over the Hawks (2-1) in Ashland.
Jackson led Rose Hill Christian with 34 points. Luke Larsen scored 25. Jaylin Rigdon paced Pike County Central with 20 points. Bryce Adkins scored 19 and Josh Du Toit and Kasope Lawrence each chipped in 11.
PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL 20 10 17 17 10 – 74: Rigdon 20, Adkins 19, Du Toit 11, Lawrence 11, Stewart 9, Adams 2, Childress 2.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 21 16 15 12 11 – 75: Jackson 34, Larsen 25, Adkins 5, VanHoose 4, Pennington 3; Coleman 2, Justice 2.
Football
SIGNINGS: A trio of Huntington High football players signed Wednesday to play college football. Cornerback Devin Jackson signed with Fairmont State, defensive back Skylar Arthur with Alderson Broaddus and tight end Eli Archer a preferred walk-on offer with West Virginia University. Another former Highlander, linebacker Brocton Blair, made his transfer from WVU to Fairmont State official.
Spring Valley quarterback Jack Roy signed with West Virginia State and Timberwolves offensive lineman Bryce Biggs accepted on offer from WVU. Ironton linebacker Cameron Deere and wide receiver Trent Hacker signed with Tiffin University. Ashland wide receiver J.T. Garrett and linebacker Triston Rayburn signed with Kentucky Wesleyan University.
Wheelersburg safety Gage Adkins and wide receiver Matthew Miller signed with the University of Pikeville. Portsmouth West offensive lineman Eli Tilley signed with Ashland University. Princeton's Ethan Parsons, the Randy Moss Award winner as the top high school wide receiver in West Virginia, accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Marshall.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: The New Boston at Green girls basketball game Wednesday was postponed.
Ashland's boys basketball team is seeking a home game Saturday. Tomcats coach Jason Mays said Ashland will feed the visiting team and pay a guarantee.
Anderson County, Kentucky's top-ranked girls basketball team, picked up a home game with No. 4 Boyd County, at 7 p.m. Feb. 27.