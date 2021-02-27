ASHLAND — Ashland celebrated Senior Night with a 51-42 victory over West Carter on Friday night in girls high school basketball at Anderson Gym.
The Kittens held the Comets to 13 points in the first half in taking a 12-point lead.
Carley Cullop led Ashland with 11 points. Allie Stone paced West Carter with 24 points. Kylie Gilliam chipped in 10 points.
WEST CARTER 8 5 16 13 — 42: Middleton 1, Stone 24, Rayburn 0, Jordan 2, Gilliam 13, Burton 0, Bond 2, M. Henderson 0, H. Henderson 0, Steagall 0.
ASHLAND 11 14 15 11 — 51: Woods 7, Cullop 11, Rakes 5, Dougans 0, Latherow 0, Robinson 6, Conway 0, L. Wallenfelsz 2, Sellars 8, C. Wallenfelsz 3, M. Stevens 0, S. Stevens 0, Martin 9, Rogers 0.
Boys
PIKETON 62, CHESAPEAKE 54: The sixth-seeded Red Streaks (16-5) overcame a 33-point performance by Levi Blankenship to defeat the visiting Panthers (8-12) in a Division III sectional final.
Piketon jumped to a 15-8 lead and boosted it to 28-20 by halftime before holding off Chesapeake to advance to the district semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at third-seeded Eastern-Brown (21-1), a 74-45 victor over 19th-seeded Alexander on Friday.
Chris Chandler led the Red Streaks with 22 points.
CHESAPEAKE 8 12 15 18 — 53: Schneider 4, Grim 2, Blankenship 33, Maynard 6, Bragg 6, Stepp 0.
PIKETON 15 13 17 17 — 62: Guillon 9, Leedy 8, Fuller 8, Swayne 8, Potts 7, Chandler 22.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 58, IRONTON 42: The seventh-seeded Senators (18-4) outscored the visiting and 10th-seeded Fighting Tigers 15-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a Division III sectional title.
Portsmouth West, which won a sectional championship for the first time since 1998, plays at No. 2 seed Wheelersburg (18-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the district semifinals. The Pirates beat the Senators 69-42 on Dec. 11 and 62-43 on Jan. 22.
Luke Howard led Portsmouth West with 18 points on Friday. Jesse Dixon scored 14. Trent Hacker paced Ironton (10-6) with 14 points.
IRONTON 10 14 15 3 — 42: Hacker 14, Masters 7, Hopper 4, Wilson 0, Barnes 8, York 6, Carpenter 2, Vance 1, Porter 0.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 14 11 18 15 — 58: Sissel 4, Howard 18, Dixon 14, Phillips 2, Coleman 9, Bradford 6, Jones 4, Moore 7.
WHEELERSBURG 70, ZANE TRACE 32: Matthew Miller scored 26 points to help the host and second-seeded Pirates defeat the 16th-seeded Pioneers and win their fourth consecutive Division III sectional championship.
Wheelersburg will entertain No. 7 seed Portsmouth West (18-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a district semifinal.
RACELAND 64, GREENUP COUNTY 37: Kirk Pence scored 31 points and became the Rams’ all-time leading scorer in a victory over the visiting Musketeers.
Pence broke the program record of 1,619 points set by Chris Vandergriff in 1983. Pence broke the record on a layup with 5:14 to play. The basket was part of an 18-3 run that secured the triumph.
Kyle Broughton and Andrew Floyd each scored 10 points for Raceland (6-6). Trenton Hannah led Greenup County (4-13) with 13 points. Beau Barker scored 10.
GREENUP COUNTY 14 8 12 3 — 37: Sammons 4, B. Gibson 0, Witeman 6, Barker 10, Hannah 13, Hunt 4, Bays 0, Adkins 0, J. Gibson 0, Gillum 0, Haywood 0, Underwood 0.
RACELAND 14 20 12 18 — 64: Floyd 10, Broughton 10, Pence 31, Gauze 1, Perkins 0, Newman 0, Fannin 0, Farley 0, Wallace 0, Stephens 0, Heighton 2
SCHEDULE CHANGE: Portsmouth Notre Dame’s boys basketball game at Sciotoville East postponed by icy weather last week was canceled.