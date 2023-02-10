ASHLAND — Woods drove through the trees.
Ashland sophomore guard Kenleigh Woods drove the lane through Boyd County’s taller defenders for 30 points Friday night to lead the Kittens (20-6) to a 73-68 victory in Anderson Gym.
Woods made six of her first seven baskets to set the tone in a game with 10 lead changes and eight ties. Woods put Ashland ahead to stay on a drive to make it 55-53 with 1:16 left in the third quarter.
“We all kind of pitch in and get each other excited,” Woods said. “It’s a team bond. I love this team. We all get along.”
Ashland coach Stacy Franz Davis said Woods was critical to Ashland’s success.
“Kenleigh’s the engine to our team,” Davis said. “Offensively, defensively, whatever.”
Woods’ play was big, especially in helping create turnovers that were the difference. The Lions (19-8) committed 19 and Ashland seven. Boyd County turned over the ball eight times in the fourth quarter as the Kittens pulled away. Gabby Karle, who scored 13 points, made five free throws in the final 2:42 to keep the Lions at bay.
Ella Sellars scored 26 points on 8-for-13 shooting as Ashland won without injured starters Khia Robinson and Jaidyn Gulley. Robinson suffered a knee injury in the season opener.
Gulley was hurt more recently and hopes to return soon.
“In the locker room when we told them Jaidyn wasn’t playing, you could see their faces droop,” Davis said. “For Jenna Delaney and Brookelyn Duckwyler, both eighth-graders, to step up and play how they did, what can you say?”
Audrey Biggs scored 22 points, Jasmine Jordan 20 and Taylor Bartrum 13 for the Lions, who beat the Kittens 64-62 on Jan. 28 in Summit, Kentucky. Jordan pulled down 11 rebounds.
Both teams return to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Ashland at home versus Montgomery County and Boyd County at Russell.
BOYD COUNTY 21 16 18 18 — 73: Bartrum 6-8 0-2 1-2 13, S. Stevens 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Opell 1-4 0-0 2-2 4, Jordan 9-16 0-0 2-3 20, Neese 2-8 1-6 2-2 7, Biggs 9-16 0-0 4-6 22. Totals: 28-53 1-8 11-15 73.
ASHLAND 21 16 16 15 --68: Woods 10-18 0-2 8-10 30, Duckwyler 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Karle 4-7 0-2 5-8, Sellars 8-13 2-5 7-8 26, Delaney 1-5 0-1 0-2 2, A. Gulley 1-5 0-2 0-0 2. Totals: 25-49 3-13 20-28 68.
Rebounds: BC 30 (Jordan 11), A 19 (Karle 7). Team rebounds: BC 1, A 2. Deadball rebounds: BC 2, A 6. Steals: BC 5 (Bartrum 2), A 8 (Delaney 3). Blocked shots: BC 2 (Jordan), A 1 (Sellars). Turnovers: BC 19, A 7. Fouls: BC 15, A 10. Technical fouls: none.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
