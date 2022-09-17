PEDRO, Ohio — Kam Kitts ran seven yards for a touchdown with 3:24 to play to lift Fairland to a 34-27 victory over Rock Hill on Friday night in high school football.
The Dragons (4-1 overall, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) trailed 27-20 after Skyler Kidd's 2-yard TD run and Hazley Matthews' extra point for the Redmen (2-3, 0-2). Fairland tied it when Peyton Jackson threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Brycen Hunt, and Gabe Polcyn kicked the extra point, at 11:46 of the fourth quarter.
Rock Hill drove to the Dragons' 22 before turning the ball over on downs with 4:45 to play, setting up the winning drive.
Fairland led 13-6 after one quarter, sandwiching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Kitts and a 4-yard scoring run by Quentin Cremeans around Rock Hill's 7-yard TD run by Levi Giles.
The Redmen's Braden Adams scored on a 1-yard plunge to tie it at 7:27 of the second quarter, but 22 seconds later Jackson hit Zion Martin with a 32-yard touchdown pass to give Fairland a 20-13 lead. Giles scored on a 1-yard run 1:22 before halftime.
MASON COUNTY 13, BOYD COUNTY 12: The Royals (4-0) stopped the Lions (3-2) on fourth-and-1 at the Mason County 40 with 55 seconds left to hold on for the victory.
Rhett Holbrook threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Josh Thornton with 7:13 left to pull Boyd County within 13-12, but the Lions missed the extra point. Mason County led 13-0 after a 41-yard touchdown run by Caden Clark-Roberts and a 15-yard TD pass from Keshawn Thomas to Isaac Marshall. Dakota Thompson scored for Boyd on the initial drive of the third quarter to make it 13-6. The Royals blocked the extra point.
GALLIA ACADEMY 36, PORTSMOUTH 34: Caleb Stout kicked a 31-yard field goal with 9 seconds remaining to give the Blue Devils (5-0 overall, 2-0 OVC) a triumph over the host Trojans (2-3, 1-1).
Tyler Duncan threw a 1-yard TD pass to Reade Pendleton with 54 seconds left to give Portsmouth a 34-33 lead. Gallia Academy had gone ahead 33-28 after converting a fumble recovery into a 30-yard scoring run by Hudson Shamblin with just under 6 minutes to play.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY 21, RUSSELL 17: Alex Hatton completed 13 of 26 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns as the Indians (1-3) defeated the Red Devils (0-5) in Mount Sterling, Kentucky. Harrison Haddix caught seven passes for 162 yards and two TDs. Jacob Diallo ran 25 times for 159 yards.
GREEN 43, FAIRVIEW 18: Nathaniel Brannigan rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns as the Bobcats (5-0) beat the Eagles (1-4) in Westwood, Kentucky. Brannigan and Landan Lodwick scored early off Fairview turnovers to give Green a 14-0 lead. The Eagles pulled within 14-6 on a 24-yard TD run by Austin Miller, who completed 15 of 29 passes for 167 yards. After Alex McBee scored and Brannigan followed with a touchdown run to make it 28-6, the Eagles pulled within 28-12 when Caden Thomas reached the end zone on a 30-yard reception. Brannigan, though, scored on the third play of the third quarter to put the game away.
SCOTT 21, POINT PLEASANT 14: Matt Frye threw two touchdown passes to Brayden Clark to lift the Skyhawks (4-0) over the host Big Blacks (2-2). Frye's TD pass to Clark on the opening drive of the third quarter set the score. Frye completed 16 of 24 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Preston Cooper carried 20 times for 107 yards.
SOUTH GALLIA 40, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 34: The Rebels (3-2) built a 34-12 lead and held on to beat the Tartans (2-3) in Mercerville, Ohio. The triumph was South Gallia's second over East this season. The Rebels won 22-14 on Sept. 2. Hunter Wright completed 9 of 18 passes for 183 yards for the Rebels. Dylan Fitzgerald carried 18 times for 159 yards and Landehn Pernell 17 times for 146 for the Tartans.
JACKSON 20, WHEELERSBURG 12: Jacob Winters completed 8 of 14 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns as the Ironmen (3-2) beat the host Pirates (3-2) at Ed Miller Stadium. Cade Wolford caught an 80-yard TD pass and ran for a score. Jacob Wood caught a 30-yard pass for a touchdown. For Wheelersburg, Connor Estep kicked four field goals.
RACELAND 67, WEST CARTER 7: The Rams (4-1) scored on all seven of their first-half possessions in a rout of the visiting Comets (0-4). Logan Lundy completed 10 of 13 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. Parker Fannin caught five balls for 135 yards and two TDs.
GREENUP COUNTY 34, ROWAN COUNTY 6: Tyson Sammons ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries to lead the Musketeers (4-1) past the Vikings (2-3) in Morehead, Kentucky. Ike Henderson ran for 181 yards and one touchdown on 33 attempts as Greenup County rushed for 341 yards.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 58, MAGOFFIN COUNTY 26: Three Bulldogs defenders scored touchdowns in a victory over the Hornets (2-3) in Salyersville, Kentucky. Lawson Baisden ran an interception back for a score. Dylan Ferguson and Kaden Gillispie returned fumbles for TDs. Lawrence County improved to 3-1.