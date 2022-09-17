The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PEDRO, Ohio -- Kam Kitts ran seven yards for a touchdown with 3:24 to play to lift Fairland to a 34-27 victory over Rock Hill Friday night in high school football.

The Dragons (4-1 overall, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) trailed 27-20 after Skyler Kidd's 2-yard TD run and Hazley Matthews' extra point for the Redmen (2-3, 0-2). Fairland tied it when Peyton Jackson threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Brycen Hunt, and Gabe Polcyn kicked the extra point, at 11:46 of the fourth quarter. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you