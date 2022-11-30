Woodrow Wilson’s Matthew Moore (35) is tackled on a carry by Huntington’s Kiyou Jackson (50) and Kahlief Tye Jr. (1) during a Class AAA high school football playoff game on Nov. 11 at Huntington High School.
Woodrow Wilson’s Matthew Moore (35) is tackled on a carry by Huntington’s Kiyou Jackson (50) and Kahlief Tye Jr. (1) during a Class AAA high school football playoff game on Nov. 11 at Huntington High School.
HUNTINGTON — Kiyou Jackson smiled at the mention of former Huntington High School great interior defensive linemen.
“He’s the kind of guy I like at defensive tackle,” Highlanders coach Billy Seals said of Jackson, a 5-foot-10, 265-pound junior. “We’ve never been huge there. You go back and look at our best nose guards/defensive tackles, they’ve been short guys who play with great leverage and have great hands and play with a punch. James Scott, Nagel Cabell, Ryan Mills, Kiyou. You look at those guys and they’ve set the bar.”
Jackson said he was honored to be mentioned in the same breath as those former stars. Seals said Jackson has earned it and is a key factor in Huntington High (12-1) advancing to the Class AAA state championship game at noon Saturday vs. Parkersburg South (12-1) at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Jackson played sparingly behind James Scott, now at West Virginia State University, last season when Huntington reached the title game and lost 62-21 to Martinsburg. On Saturday, the Highlanders avenged that defeat 28-21 in the semifinals.
“I was happy we got the ‘W,’” Jackson said. “I’m glad we beat them. I really wanted to beat them. I didn’t get to play a lot last year.”
Jackson said he learned a great deal from Scott and defensive coordinator Ray Brooks in preparation for this season.
“Getting off the ball and taking on double teams for sure,” Jackson said of areas where he has improved. “Those are very tough, but I have to work through it. Running to the ball is a big thing I need to improve on.”
The young lineman has become so much better Seals called him the “glue of the defense.”
Seals said he’s not surprised by Jackson’s growth.
“He does a tremendous job at the nose guard position,” Seals said. “Big, physical kid with great hands. He moves well for a big man. If he plays well, we play well. I’m really proud of the progress he’s made this season.”
Jackson said he and his teammates will have to perform to beat South.
“Their quarterback does a lot of running,” Jackson said. “We have to play well. We’ll try our best.”
Jackson, whose brother Zah is a star defensive back/running back for the Highlanders, picked up the nickname Kiyou from his grandmother. His given name is Gzareon.
Seals said he doesn’t care what the big lineman is called as long as it’s “Highlander.”
“We knew Kiyou was going to be a really good player,” Seals said. “It’s taken him a little bit of time. Last year as a sophomore he got to play some for us behind James Scott, who was a really good player for us. I’m proud of Kiyou and what he’s accomplished.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.