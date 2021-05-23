Bre Klaiber continues to pile up honors.
The former Ironton and Wheelersburg softball star playing for St. Anselm College was named the Division II Conference Commissioner Association East Region player of the year.
Klaiber also was nominated for the D2CCA All-America voting process. The D2CCA All-America squads are announced ahead of the NCAA Division II National Championship on Wednesday.
A shortstop and transfer from Long Island Post University, Klaiber helped the Hawks win their second Northeast-10 Conference Championship title last week, downing Adelphi University twice on Friday in the best-of-three series.
St. Anselm also was awarded the second seed in the upcoming NCAA Division II East Region Championship, which the Hawks will host.
Klaiber led the Hawks to a 29-4 overall record in 2021, winning the NE10 Regular Season and Tournament Championship. The Northeastern 10 Northeast Division Player of the Year led the conference with a .444 batting average and a .537 on-base percentage, while ranking fifth in the league with a .689 slugging percentage. Her 40 hits were third most in the league, while she was fifth with 23 runs batted in.
Klaiber’s on-base percentage ranks 25th in all of NCAA Division II and also sits 41st in the nation with her .444 batting average.