20220505-hds-hsroundup.jpg
Trevor Kleinman pitches against Rock Hill Tuesday during the Fighting Tigers' 1-0 victory in high school baseball in Ironton.

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON — Trevor Kleinman pitched a three-hit shutout Tuesday as Ironton edged Rock Hill 1-0 in high school baseball.

Kleinman drove in Jon Wylie with the winning run in the first inning as the Fighting Tigers improved to 8-8 overall, 7-5 Ohio Valley Conference. Wylie went 2 for 2.

Trenton Williams allowed six hits for Rock Hill.

IRONTON ST. JOE 5, COAL GROVE 2: Michael Mahlmeister struck out 11 in a complete-game victory over the host Hornets. Elijah Rowe went 2 for 4. Owen Johnson was 3 for 3 for Coal Grove.

SYMMES VALLEY 11, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 0: The Vikings (12-1) scored six times in the fifth inning to pull away from the Tartans. Tanner McComas was 4 for 4. Caden Brammer, Luke Niece, Brayden Webb and Levi Niece all were 2 for 4. Webb earned the win. 

GALLIA ACADEMY 7, SOUTH WEBSTER 0: Peyton Owens drove in a pair of runs and Maddux Camden smashed four hits as the Blue Devils (15-3) beat the Jeeps (1-5). Dalton Mershon and Brayden Burris each had two hits. Mershon was the winning pitcher.

RUSSELL 5, LEWIS COUNTY 1: JK McKnight fanned 14 as the Red Devils beat the Lions in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Trent Trice went 2 for 4. 

Softball

FAIRLAND 16, PORTSMOUTH 15: Kaylee Salyer homered, tripled, doubled and knocked in five runs as the Dragons won a wild game with the Trojans in Rome Township, Ohio. Ally Shepherd was 2 for 2 with a home run, a double and four runs batted in. Katie Pruitt was 4 for 4, Makena Black 4 for 5, Katy Bell 3 for 4, Jordan Spencer 3 for 5 and Mike Jo Blake 2 for 5. Salyer was the winning pitcher. Olivia Dickerson was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for Portsmouth. Katie Bourn was 2 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs.

ROCK HILL 3, IRONTON 2: The Redwomen scored three runs in the third inning to beat the homestanding Tigers. Isabelle Melvin earned the win. Braylon Wallace homered for Ironton.

BOYD COUNTY 19, SOUTH POINT 2: The Lions scored 12 runs in the first inning in a rout of the Pointers in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Alex Blanton, Jaycie Goad, Lyli Kouns, Makenna Mulhearn and Emily Shivel had two hits apiece for Boyd County (16-6). Kylie Thompson earned the win.

PND 10, SYMMES VALLEY 0: The Titans won their 26th Southern Ohio Conference game in a row as Gwen Sparks picked up a win. Libby Kelley and Maddie Brown each went 3 for 3 for Portsmouth Notre Dame. Bree Hicks hit a home run and plated three runs. Annie Dettwiller was 2 for 3.

POCA 9, POINT PLEASANT 4: Lindzie Runion and Jenna Cook each smacked two hits to lift the Dots over the host Big Blacks in a Class AA Region IV Section 1 tournament game.

EASTERN-MEIGS 25, SOUTH GALLIA 0: Emma Edwards knocked in four runs as the Eagles (10-6) clobbered the Rebels (5-9) in Reeedsville, Ohio. Cydnie Gillian had three hits. Ella Carleton was the winner.

RACELAND 5, GREENUP COUNTY 4: The Rams rallied from a 4-1 deficit to beat the visiting Musketeers. Kali Vance homered and Kaitlin Katchner batted in two runs. Makenzie Bradley was the winning pitcher. 

NELSONVILLE-YORK 11, MEIGS 1: Emmie Fowler whacked three hits and drove in three runs as the Buckeyes walloped the Marauders in Pomeroy, Ohio. Ryleigh Giffin also had three hits. Giffin was the winner. 

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

