IRONTON — Trevor Kleinman pitched a three-hit shutout Tuesday as Ironton edged Rock Hill 1-0 in high school baseball.
Kleinman drove in Jon Wylie with the winning run in the first inning as the Fighting Tigers improved to 8-8 overall, 7-5 Ohio Valley Conference. Wylie went 2 for 2.
Trenton Williams allowed six hits for Rock Hill.
IRONTON ST. JOE 5, COAL GROVE 2: Michael Mahlmeister struck out 11 in a complete-game victory over the host Hornets. Elijah Rowe went 2 for 4. Owen Johnson was 3 for 3 for Coal Grove.
SYMMES VALLEY 11, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 0: The Vikings (12-1) scored six times in the fifth inning to pull away from the Tartans. Tanner McComas was 4 for 4. Caden Brammer, Luke Niece, Brayden Webb and Levi Niece all were 2 for 4. Webb earned the win.
GALLIA ACADEMY 7, SOUTH WEBSTER 0: Peyton Owens drove in a pair of runs and Maddux Camden smashed four hits as the Blue Devils (15-3) beat the Jeeps (1-5). Dalton Mershon and Brayden Burris each had two hits. Mershon was the winning pitcher.
RUSSELL 5, LEWIS COUNTY 1: JK McKnight fanned 14 as the Red Devils beat the Lions in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Trent Trice went 2 for 4.
Softball
FAIRLAND 16, PORTSMOUTH 15: Kaylee Salyer homered, tripled, doubled and knocked in five runs as the Dragons won a wild game with the Trojans in Rome Township, Ohio. Ally Shepherd was 2 for 2 with a home run, a double and four runs batted in. Katie Pruitt was 4 for 4, Makena Black 4 for 5, Katy Bell 3 for 4, Jordan Spencer 3 for 5 and Mike Jo Blake 2 for 5. Salyer was the winning pitcher. Olivia Dickerson was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for Portsmouth. Katie Bourn was 2 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs.
ROCK HILL 3, IRONTON 2: The Redwomen scored three runs in the third inning to beat the homestanding Tigers. Isabelle Melvin earned the win. Braylon Wallace homered for Ironton.
BOYD COUNTY 19, SOUTH POINT 2: The Lions scored 12 runs in the first inning in a rout of the Pointers in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Alex Blanton, Jaycie Goad, Lyli Kouns, Makenna Mulhearn and Emily Shivel had two hits apiece for Boyd County (16-6). Kylie Thompson earned the win.
PND 10, SYMMES VALLEY 0: The Titans won their 26th Southern Ohio Conference game in a row as Gwen Sparks picked up a win. Libby Kelley and Maddie Brown each went 3 for 3 for Portsmouth Notre Dame. Bree Hicks hit a home run and plated three runs. Annie Dettwiller was 2 for 3.
POCA 9, POINT PLEASANT 4: Lindzie Runion and Jenna Cook each smacked two hits to lift the Dots over the host Big Blacks in a Class AA Region IV Section 1 tournament game.
EASTERN-MEIGS 25, SOUTH GALLIA 0: Emma Edwards knocked in four runs as the Eagles (10-6) clobbered the Rebels (5-9) in Reeedsville, Ohio. Cydnie Gillian had three hits. Ella Carleton was the winner.
RACELAND 5, GREENUP COUNTY 4: The Rams rallied from a 4-1 deficit to beat the visiting Musketeers. Kali Vance homered and Kaitlin Katchner batted in two runs. Makenzie Bradley was the winning pitcher.
NELSONVILLE-YORK 11, MEIGS 1: Emmie Fowler whacked three hits and drove in three runs as the Buckeyes walloped the Marauders in Pomeroy, Ohio. Ryleigh Giffin also had three hits. Giffin was the winner.